Maryland Air National Guard participates in Desert Flag 2024 > National Guard > View article





Locations not disclosed – U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles from the 335th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, and U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard. , and support personnel participated in Desert Flag 2024.

They joined multinational and regional partners within the U.S. Central Command area of ​​responsibility in a three-week exercise hosted by the United Arab Emirates from April 21 to May 10.

Desert Flag provided strategic training to 10 countries and 12 aircraft to build a cohesive fighting force in defense of the Arabian Peninsula. Participating countries include the United States, France, Germany, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

An A-10 pilot with the 104th Squadron said the countries gathered at Desert Flag for the same purpose.

“We all want to perfect our aircraft and perform a series of missions tactically,” said the A-10 pilot. “Being able to align and work closely towards that will help us build the relationships we need to work effectively as a coalition.”

Desert Flag was a Red Flag-style exercise that allowed participating nations to perform some of the core mission sets, including close air support, forward air control, and combat search and rescue.

“We all have a greater sense of trust in our coalition partners by knowing how tactically adept they are and knowing we would be able to work together effectively in a real-world, real-time contingency scenario. “There is,” he said. 10 pilots.

For nine years, Desert Flag has provided a critical touchpoint for multinational regional partners to operate as a cohesive fighting force at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels.

