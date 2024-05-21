Schumer seeks to pave the way for AI legislation





Keeping up with innovative technology that transforms business

After months of assessing the views of various stakeholders, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a new vision for how Congress should approach AI policy.

The senator, along with three bipartisan colleagues who call themselves the “AI Gang,” is calling for $32 billion in annual funding as soon as possible to solidify the country's position as a leader in leveraging AI technology. Published map document. But critics say the document lacks regulatory details to prevent AI's worst trends.

What: The 30-page document lists dozens of legislative priorities with varying levels of specificity, including funding innovation projects, protecting elections from deepfakes, and addressing AI-driven dislocation. It has been.

Schumer's remarks on the announcement said the recommendations are intended to serve as a guide for individual committees to begin writing legislation.

Why it matters: This new roadmap comes as governments around the world consider ways to limit the negative impacts of generative AI and engage in a geopolitical arms race over technology.

President Biden signed a sweeping executive order on AI last fall, but without legislation, the president's actions are limited. Parliament has been under pressure to step up its efforts on the issue, especially since the EU passed an AI law in December that set new standards.

Reaction to the roadmap: Some advocacy groups criticized the framework for not taking a stronger stance on regulating AI.

Evan Greer, director of digital rights advocacy group Fight for the Future, said in a statement that the roadmap is disappointing when it comes to substantive issues like discrimination, civil rights, and preventing AI-related harm.

Barry Lynn, executive director of the antitrust advocacy group Open Markets, said in a statement that the document is too favorable to big tech companies.

Evi Fehr, global policy director at AI governance platform Credo AI, who participated in the Schumer's AI Forum ahead of the announcement, said Congress should recognize that responsible AI is not at odds with innovation.

there's a lot of conversation [the US] Winning the AI ​​arms race But the focus should be on what to win. What kind of society do we want to live in? To do that, we need to take real action to make sure technology is responsible, accountable and transparent, Fuel told his Tech Brew. So from a Credo AI perspective, this report is a great stepping stone. But it is no substitute for the AI ​​regulation that is really needed in the United States.

