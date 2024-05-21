Microsoft's new AI-enabled laptop stores 'photo memory' of virtual activities





Microsoft wants laptop users to familiarize themselves with its artificial intelligence chatbot, which remembers everything you do on your computer and can figure out what you want to do next. .

The software giant on Monday battled increasing competition from Big Tech rivals touting generative AI technology that can create documents, create images and act as lifelike personal assistants at work and home. Introduced a new class of personal computers with built-in AI.

The announcement ahead of Microsoft's annual Build developer conference focuses on integrating the company's AI assistant, called Copilot, into the Windows operating system for PCs that has already captured the attention of millions of consumers. I was guessing.

New features include Windows Recall, which provides the AI ​​assistant with what Microsoft describes as a photographic memory of a person's virtual activities. Microsoft promises to protect your privacy by giving you the option to opt out of what you don't want tracked and keeping track on your device.

CEO Satya Nadella said this is a step towards machines that instantly see, hear and reason about our intentions and environment.

Speaking at an event at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, Nadella said we are entering a new era in which computers not only understand people, but can actually predict what we want and what our intentions are.

The conference, which begins in Seattle on Tuesday, follows big AI announcements last week by rival Google and OpenAI, a close Microsoft business partner that built the AI ​​large-scale language model underlying Microsoft's Copilot. .

Google has rolled out a tooled search engine that regularly displays AI-generated summaries on website links at the top of the results page. At the same time, he also showed off his still-in-development AI assistant Astra, which can see and talk to anything seen through a smartphone's camera lens.

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, announced a new version of its chatbot last week, demonstrating an AI voice assistant with human characteristics that can tell a joke about what someone is wearing and assess a person's emotions. did. On Monday, OpenAI removed the audio from its collection because her voice sounded so similar to Scarlett Johansson, who played the AI ​​character in the sci-fi movie “Her.”

OpenAI also published a new desktop version of ChatGPT designed for Apple's Mac computers.

Next up is Apple's own annual developer conference in June. Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted at the company's annual shareholder meeting in February that the company is investing heavily in generative AI.

Some of Microsoft's announcements on Monday seemed designed to blunt everything Apple has in store. The new AI-enhanced Windows PC will begin rolling out on June 18 on computers from Microsoft partners Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung, as well as devices from Microsoft's Surface series. However, it is reserved for the premium model starting at $999.

While Copilot is rooted in OpenAI's large-scale language model, Microsoft says its new AI PC will be built using a homegrown small-scale language designed to be more efficient and easier to run on consumers' personal devices. He said it also depends on the model.

Gartner analyst Jason Wong said many of the computers equipped with Qualcomm's chips will end up in the hands of employees at large companies looking to refresh their inventory.

AI applications from graphics production to language translation can now be run locally, without having to go back to the cloud for processing, Wong said. This allows it to run without an internet connection, greatly improving performance.

Subscribe to the Eye on AI newsletter to stay up to date on how AI is shaping the future of business. You can apply for free.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2024/05/20/microsofts-ai-laptops-photographic-memory-nadella/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos