Loyalty juggernaut receives U.S. patent for innovative technology that enables personalized experiences at scale





Third patent award adds to growing IP portfolio and strengthens innovation efforts

CHICAGO , May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CRMC Show – Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc. (LJI), the loyalty industry's first cloud-native technology platform for loyalty programs, loyalty ecosystems and digital marketing, today announced At CRMC, we announced the following: The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent (#11978082) for LJI's groundbreaking use of AI. This patented technology enables brands to deliver personalized offers to program members at scale.

“This transformative feature allows us to personalize and customize a single loyalty campaign across our entire membership base, making it easy to achieve what we call ‘collective personalization.’ is the stated mission and top priority of loyalty programs around the world,” said CEO Shyam Shah. Co-founder of Loyalty Juggernaut. “This patent is an important milestone for our company and strengthens our vision of how loyalty programs can engage with customers by delivering a one-on-one, personalized experience.”

This is LJI's third patent, making its GRAVTY platform the only loyalty company in the world with patents covering three key features needed to future-proof today's loyalty programs and ecosystems: It's going to be technology. His other two patents are:

1.GRAVTY Visual Rules (GVR): The loyalty technology industry's only patented “no code” rules engine, empowering loyalty professionals by combining highly advanced functionality with exceptional simplicity. (See GVR in action here).

2. Multidimensional behavioral (first-party data) tracking: This capability is especially important in today's cookie-less consumer era. This is due to the increased reliance on high-quality first-party data to drive personalized customer experiences and maximize digital impact. Marketing and data-driven initiatives.

“Loyalty marketers are constantly looking for ways to engage customers one-on-one at scale. It's groundbreaking,” said Bill Hanifin, CEO of Wise Marketer Group. .

Media contact: [email protected]

About Loyalty Juggernaut

Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc., headquartered in Silicon Valley, is a next-generation customer engagement and loyalty solutions company that helps brands transform their loyalty programs into data-driven businesses, maximize customer value, and compete at scale. We support you to achieve this. LJI's GRAVTY platform powers more than 40 loyalty ecosystems around the world, with 4,000 customers across 12 industries including retail, CPG, hospitality, airlines, BFSI, telcos, and multi-brand diversified business complexes. More participating brands are involved. Clients include Majid Al Futaim, Liverpool, Global Hotel Alliance, Deutsche Telekom and Viva His Aerobus.

#LoyaltyMarketing #LoyaltyProgram #CustomerEngagement #CX #Individualization #Personalization

Follow us on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit www.lji.io.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251954/4350951/Loyalty_Juggernaut_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Royalty Juggernaut

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loyalty-juggernaut-receives-us-patent-for-innovative-technology-enabling-individualized-experiences-at-scale-302150516.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos