Scarlett Johansson is “shocked” by ChatGPT's voice, which is “eerily similar” to hers





To summarize, OpenAI says it plans to stop using one of its ChatGPT voices that resembles Scarlett Johansson. The actor is famous for playing the voice of her fictional, then futuristic AI assistant in the 2013 film Her. According to OpenAI, the assistant was actually voiced by an anonymous actor.

Scarlett Johansson said she was “upset” after hearing an OpenAI chatbot's voice “eerily similar” to her own.

OpenAI plans to discontinue use of one of its ChatGPT voices, which resembles Johansson, who famously voiced a fictional, then futuristic AI assistant in the 2013 film Her. Announced.

Scarlett Johansson said the chatbot's voice sounded “eerily similar to mine.” (Reuters: Mario Anzuoni)

OpenAI said in a post on social media platform

The company said it had “heard questions” about how it chose its flagship artificial intelligence chatbot, particularly the life-like voice options available on Sky, and said it wanted to address them.

OpenAI also quickly debunked the Internet's theory about Johansson in a blog post detailing how the ChatGPT audio was chosen.

“We believe AI voices should not intentionally imitate the distinctive voices of celebrities. Sky's voice is not an imitation of Scarlett Johansson, but rather a different professional actress using her own natural speaking voice,” the company wrote.

For privacy reasons, the name of the voice actor cannot be disclosed.

But Johansson issued a statement Monday saying that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman approached Johansson in September about lending his voice to the system and that he was familiar with the technology. He said he felt it would “reassure people” that he did not have.

She said she declined the offer.

“When I heard the public demo, I was shocked, angry, and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and the press could not tell the difference. “I couldn't do it,” Johansson said.

She said OpenAI “reluctantly” agreed to remove the Sky audio after it hired a lawyer and wrote a letter to Mr. Altman asking questions about the process by which the company came up with the audio.

Voice mode tries to detect the user's mood

OpenAI first unveiled ChatGPT's audio capabilities in September, including five different voices, allowing users to have continuous conversations with their AI assistant.

Voice mode was initially available only to paid subscribers, but in November OpenAI announced that the feature would be free for all users of the mobile app.

And ChatGPT interactions are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

OpenAI said last week that its latest update to its generative AI model could mimic the rhythm of human verbal responses and even detect people's moods.

OpenAI says its latest model, called GPT-4o, runs faster than previous versions and can infer text, audio, and video in real time.

In a demonstration during OpenAI's May 13 announcement, the AI ​​bot chatted in real time and added particularly “more dramatic” emotion to its voice on request.

They also tried to infer a person's emotional state by watching a selfie video of their face, while helping with things like language translation and step-by-step math problems.

Most users haven't gotten their hands on the new feature yet, but it does come with Her, Spike Jonze's dystopian romance about an introvert (Joaquin Phoenix) who falls in love with an AI operating system (Johansson). This provokes even more comparisons. It causes many complications.

Altman seems to have taken note of this, simply posting the word “girlfriend” on social media platform X on the day of GPT-4o's announcement.

AP

Posted 51 minutes ago51 minutes agoTuesday, May 21, 2024 at 1:00 AM, Updated 32 minutes ago32 minutes agoTuesday, May 21, 2024 at 1:20 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-05-21/scarlett-johansson-shocked-by-openai-voice/103872924

