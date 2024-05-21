A glance at last week's biggest retail technology roles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





walmart

In 2021, Walmart launched Walmart Data Ventures, a division dedicated to enabling new business applications for the U.S. retail giant's data. The aim here is to improve the customer experience across the value chain through his Walmart Luminate suite of data analytics products.

Now, the company has announced the international expansion of its Walmart Luminate platform, starting with Walmex in Mexico and continuing with Walmart Canada later this year.

Mirroring the strategy used in the US, this will start in stages, starting with shopper behavior, followed by channel performance and customer perception.

SideChef and Amazon Fresh

SideChef has added Amazon Fresh as a retail grocery partner in the UK and Germany. This will be the company's first delivery party in the European region.

Founded in 2013, SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking and online grocery platform. Its app offers over 20,000 interactive and shoppable recipes with audio and visual guidance.

Key features include hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, built-in timers, one-click shopping recipes, curbside pickup and grocery delivery through partners, and more.

SideChef partners with retailers, publishers, home hubs, consumer brands, and kitchen appliance companies, including Walmart, Amazon, and Google.

As a marketing partner, the company builds technology tools that integrate step-by-step cooking experiences, AI solutions, shoppability, and content creation for brands.

fortnum & mason

Fortnum & Mason selected the RELEX solution for its forecasting and replenishment capabilities.

By replacing existing legacy systems with RELEX, the retailer will reduce waste and align with the project's strategic objectives to ensure world-class customer satisfaction.

RELEX partner Demandtex will support the project with implementation and consulting services.

As well as its flagship store at 181 Piccadilly in London, Fortnum & Mason also operates several travel terminal stores in the UK and Hong Kong. Wholesale and e-commerce business. Seasonal pop-up stores at various events are also supported through his three DCs.

This new technology will enable Fortnum & Mason to adjust supply and demand to ensure optimal inventory levels for both seasonal and event-specific products.

The objective is to optimize product availability, increase sales, and ultimately improve the customer shopping experience.

Automating and improving replenishment processes will enable Fortnum & Mason to accurately stock shelves with the right products across a wide range of categories, increase team efficiency, reduce waste, and streamline supply chain operations .

Favori

Favorit, a Spanish coffee shop and health food chain, has chosen nsign.tv as its partner to digitize the menu boards of its 28 stores across the country.

The initiative aims to optimize chain store operations, improve customer experience, and increase sales.

In order to increase customer satisfaction and provide the best experience every time they visit our stores, we are looking for increased functionality and responsiveness when implementing and displaying changes known as “live” companies. says Christina. Szasz, IT Manager, Faborit

nsign.tv installed 50 and 55 LCD displays integrated with the company's digital signage players in all chain stores.

heineken

Heineken announces supply chain planning capabilities partnership with Blue Yonder.

Global brewer implements Blue Yonder Cognitive Demand Planning, a cloud-native, microservices-based SaaS solution. It leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve prediction accuracy and reduce bias by considering dynamic external and internal variables.

Heineken has been implementing Blue Yonder solutions for many years.

The company is one of today's leading supply chain solution providers, aiming to future-proof the demand planning process and leverage AI/ML, autonomous scenario planning, planning process orchestration, and solution scalability. Selected.

