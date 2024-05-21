Scarlett Johansson criticizes OpenAI with chatbot voice





Scarlett Johansson has slammed OpenAI CEO Sam Altman after the artificial intelligence startup programmed a chatbot with a voice eerily similar to the actor's own without her permission.

When I heard the public demo, I was shocked, angry, and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice so eerily similar to mine, Mr. Johansson said in a statement published by NPR on Monday. Ta.

The dispute with a Hollywood star adds to Altman's concerns as the $86 billion startup comes under increased scrutiny. OpenAI is leading the way for AI startups and Big Tech companies like Google and Microsoft in developing cutting-edge tools that can generate responses to vast amounts of human input in the form of voice, text, or images.

The company has licensing deals with social media platform Reddit and news publishers including the Financial Times, but has faced copyright lawsuits and questions about its corporate governance from the New York Times and other U.S. publications. . A boardroom coup against Altman in November.

The company's approach to safety is also in the spotlight after two senior researchers responsible for developing AI safety left the company last week.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Johansson said Altman tried to hire her to be the voice of the company's flagship ChatGPT tool last September. An updated version of the chatbot released last week can converse in real time and respond to written or audio prompts.

When OpenAI demonstrated its latest model at an event in San Francisco last week, observers immediately noted how close the AI's voice sounded to Johansson's from the movie Her. In the movie Her, the main character falls in love with a virtual assistant played by an American actor.

On the day of the event, Altman posted on the social media site “X:her.”

Johansson said Altman asked her to be the voice of ChatGPT to help bridge the gap between tech companies and creators and help consumers feel safe about the seismic shifts surrounding humans and AI. He said my voice would comfort people.

Johansson declined the offer, but Altman contacted her agent again a few days before last week's OpenAIs event and asked her to reconsider, according to the statement. The system existed before we could connect, she said, adding that she was forced to hire a lawyer as a result.

Late Sunday night, OpenAI announced that it had suspended the use of Sky, one of five AI voices available in the updated model, while addressing questions about it.

“We believe that AI voices should not intentionally imitate the unique voices of celebrities. Sky's voice is not an imitation of Scarlett Johansson, but rather the voice of another professional actress using her own natural speaking voice. It was created by the company,” the company said.

Johansson responded in a statement: As we all grapple with deepfakes and protecting our likeness, our work, and our identities, I believe these are issues that need to be made absolutely clear.

