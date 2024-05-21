Google Cloud innovations for continuous real-time intelligence





Google invented modern stream data processing when it published the original Dataflow paper, which described its Dataflow service. Dataflow ensures continuous processing of any kind of data, including late-arriving data, by uniquely implementing concepts such as windowing, triggers, and checkpoints. Google was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave Streaming Data Platforms, Q4 2023 report. Sanjeev Mohan, Principal Analyst at SanjMo and former Gartner VP, also recognized that Dataflow integrates well with many other Google Cloud products to provide a complete platform for real-time applications.

Many companies use data, AI, and real-time solutions from Google Cloud to deliver and act on real-time insights to significantly impact their business.

Spotify will leverage Dataflow to generate ML podcast previews at scale, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in data engineering and data science, and building better experiences for customers and creators.

With a deeper understanding of how to tailor content to customers and access to real-time inventory levels up to 4x faster, PUMA increased average order value by 19% and helped shoppers find their nearest store. We've made it easy for you to find the right product.

Compass works with local governments in Australia to improve road safety by monitoring in real-time more than 1.5 million datasets processed daily from connected cars.

Tyson Foods uses Google Cloud for next-generation smart factories using unstructured data such as images and videos to monitor IoT-connected sensors in real time and train vision models to optimize patterns doing. They rely on BigQuery to deliver secure, repeatable, and scalable enterprise solutions.

Over the years, we've expanded our streaming capabilities and democratized access to streaming in many ways. This includes improvements to Dataflow to provide more flexibility over GPU and CPU usage, real-time pipeline enhancements, new managed IO services, and at-least-once processing. New features in BigQuery with continuous real-time query processing integrated with AI and new Apache Kafka service.

Data flow innovation

We've added new features to Dataflow ML to make the most common machine learning use cases easier, more performant, and more cost-effective. Dataflow's new proper fitting reduces costs by allowing users to mix and match compute types and use GPUs only when needed. The new Enrichment transformation provides real-time ML enhancements that gracefully handle spikes and unexpected behavior in your Dataflow pipelines, reducing effort and accelerating your ability to leverage the latest data in your ML models.

