INVNT announced as Discovery sponsor and co-producer





SYDNEY, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experiential disruptor agency INVNT is the sponsor and co-sponsor of SXSW Sydney 2024 Discovery Stage, following the success of its collaboration at the inaugural event last year. He was announced today as a producer.

For the second year in a row, INVNT brings its world-class expertise in production and innovative brand storytelling to SXSW Sydney, hosting the Discovery Stage, curating, presenting and being a key pillar of the event. We will continue our tradition of total revitalization. Technology and innovation, music, games and screens.

Held within the SXSW Sydney Technology & Innovation Expo, the 2024 Discovery Stage will host inspiring innovation leaders redefining industry norms, explore the latest developments in technology, and explore startups looking to disrupt the status quo. This is where you can meet the founders. .

As last year's Discovery Stage sponsor, INVNT helped bring together 35 sessions and 100 speakers in a dynamic, innovation-filled program. This lineup includes AI, art, music, creativity, design, travel, fashion, sustainability, gamification, fandom, fintech, space, science, robotics, Web3, and more. Notable guest stars include Tom Nash, Dr. Karl Kruzelnicki, Adam Spencer, Professor Genevieve Bell, Neil Perry, Miguel Maestre, and Prime Minister Johnson. Featuring Ed Husic MP and headline speakers from major brands including AWS, Bassike, BMW Group, Canva, Envato, Google, HP, Intel, Innovation Bay, Nearmap, Polestar, Salesforce, Tripadvisor, UNICEF, Virgin Australia, and Xero.

This year, INVNT is collaborating with INVNT.ATOM, the innovation driving arm of INVNT GROUP, to bring more new ideas, experiential moment, bringing the world's first on-stage collaboration. .

SXSW Sydney 2024 presents us with an exhilarating new challenge, and our team is enthusiastic about it. Following the success of our 2023 program, we were approaching the Discovery Stage with renewed vigor. Expect an unprecedented visionary line-up and world-first collaborations to power the future of innovation, technology and creativity. Additionally, as an approved Creative Experiential Partner, we work with brands to infuse our signature creativity, storytelling and innovation into a variety of activations, helping brands stand out from the crowd and be disruptive. We look forward to helping brands stand out as pioneers. Laura Roberts, Managing Director, said: [INVNT GROUP] Asia Pacific

After a successful collaboration at last year's event, we look forward to INVNT returning in 2024 as a presenting partner on the popular Discovery Stage, where technology, innovation and creativity collide. This future-focused stage exists to spotlight the pioneers and disruptors among us, reveal what's next, and spark transformative conversations. INVNT's Challenge Everything ethos is very much in line with his SXSW Sydney ethos, with a focus on innovation and strong storytelling, making them the perfect partner to help bring this element of the program to life. I am. SXSW Sydney Managing Director Colin Daniels said:

Over the past year, INVNT has delivered experiences at the intersection of live, digital and content for clients such as Emirates, Lamborghini, COP28, Live Nation Australia, Zero and UNICEF. As the Creative Experiential Partner of SXSW Sydney 2024, the agency will invite brands and official partners of the 2024 event to collaborate and provide activations and showcases of big ideas that bring brand stories to life. At the same time, it is planned to captivate festival attendees in an unforgettable way.

SXSW Sydney Tech & Innovation Expo is a four-day event held from October 15th to 20th at the ICC Sydney Exhibition Hall. It's where the most innovative brands, companies, products and services from Asia Pacific and beyond are showcased, and where attendees can immerse themselves in talks, product demonstrations and interactive installations on the Discovery Stage.

South by Southwest (SXSW) Sydney is the annual gathering of visionaries, thought leaders and emerging talent from the Asia Pacific region. This week-long program of his will be held on October 2024 at 14:20 and is stacked with over 1,000 of his events and networking sessions across the main pillars of technology and innovation, gaming, music and film. . For more information and to purchase badges, please visit www.sxswsydney.com.

