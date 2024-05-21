Open source exceptions and AI strategy considerations





This update is part of the EU AI Act Essentials series. Click here to view additional updates.

The European AI Act comes after years of deliberation by legislators to create the first comprehensive law regulating artificial intelligence systems.[1] and General Purpose AI Model (GPAIM).[2]

Given the EU's status as a pioneer in technology regulation, AI developers and users will need to understand the requirements and exceptions of EU regulation, including the open source exception, and how such requirements will develop in other regions in the near future. It should be understood as a signpost showing what is possible. .

EU AI law requirements for AI systems and general purpose AI models

The AI ​​Act seeks to regulate (and in some cases prohibit) the development, use, and distribution of AI systems and general-purpose AI models, particularly when such technologies affect life, safety, or the legal rights of individuals. That's what I'm aiming for.

The AI ​​Act reflects concerns that risks to society are heightened because underlying AI technologies have broad applicability and the potential for widespread use across the technology ecosystem, meaning that problems with powerful AI systems and models can grow rapidly in the economy, compared to models with narrowly tailored training processes and use cases.

The extent to which the AI ​​Act should regulate open source AI technologies was a source of controversy during the legislative process and final negotiations. Some argued that not including exceptions for models and systems available to developers on an open source basis would inhibit knowledge sharing and innovation. However, some comments raised the potential for security issues associated with the unrestricted proliferation of open source models.

As it turns out, the AI ​​Act contains two exceptions.

Overview of the Open Source Exception AI Systems The first exception (details the “scope” of the AI ​​Act in Article 2(12)) is that the entire AI Act “does not apply to AI systems that have been released on free and open terms.” It stipulates that. – Source license. However, this does not apply to cases where it is placed on the market or operated as a high-risk AI system or an AI system that falls under Article 5 or Article 50. ” These articles address prohibited AI systems or AI systems that interact directly with natural persons. Whether a particular AI system falls within one of the categories of prohibited or high-risk AI systems identified in Articles 5 and 6 (Annex I and III) will be determined by a fact-specific analysis . Generic AI Models The AI ​​Act provides a limited open source exception for generic AI models. To be eligible, providers must enable “access, use, modification, and distribution of models.” In this case, the model's parameters “…include weights, information about the model architecture, and information about the use of the model.” ” However, general purpose AI models are not subject to the exception if they “present systemic risk” (see below). Qualifications: The two core areas on which providers seeking to qualify their general purpose AI models on the basis of exceptions are: Make available. Consider systemic risk. The draft language describes general purpose AI models as posing a “systemic risk” if: It has “high-impact capabilities” assessed based on technical tools and methodologies. (This is estimated if the cumulative amount of computation used to train the model, measured in floating point operations (FLOPs), exceeds 10^25) or: As specified by the committee.Open source AI strategy considerations

Below are just some of the initial considerations that developers, providers, and users (referred to as “deployers” in the AI ​​Act) should keep in mind as they continue to develop, use, and distribute such technologies.

What types of AI technologies are you using or sharing and for what purposes?

The first step in any AI compliance program is to investigate how AI technology is used in your business. Check whether they are licensed in to your company or licensed out to a third party. This could include a combination of proprietary AI systems and generic AI models. Open source AI systems and general purpose AI models. Commercially licensed AI systems and general purpose AI models. Other commercially licensed services that include AI-powered features. The speed with which such technologies are integrated into commonly used software services (which may include open source AI technologies) means that companies are They frequently use multiple types of models and AI-powered tools for their purposes. This means a one-size-fits-all approach can quickly become outdated. This growth makes internal tracking and monitoring fundamental to AI-related risk management. Compliance with the license terms (including the scope of the license) is also an important level of analysis. In particular, where AI technology is licensed from a third party, it is important to comply with the applicable license terms to maintain your legal rights to use such technology. Licensor can often immediately terminate Licensee's use if Licensee violates any applicable terms.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of being a “provider” of licensing an AI system or GPAIM to a third party under an open source license that respects the requirements of the AI ​​Act?

Providers may find it beneficial to make their AI systems or general-purpose AI models available under open source licenses. This fosters innovation and development, improves reputation, promotes the availability of more advanced solutions, and potentially attracts technical talent. The AI ​​Act also exempts GPAIM providers from some transparency obligations. This could reduce the compliance burden. However, the AI ​​Act still requires disclosures related to architecture, weights, and training. This may relate to information that the provider intends to keep as confidential or trade secret. To date, very few of his GPAIMs meet the requirements of this open source exception. This could limit the initial open source GPAIM options available to users under the AI ​​Act.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of being an “adopter” (user) of licensing an AI system or GPAIM from a provider under the exception?

A true open source AI system and GPAIM are free, easily accessible, and have already been developed, potentially saving companies time and money. Users can benefit from information such as parameters, weights, and architecture that GPAIM providers must disclose as part of their license terms. This information goes beyond what is often provided in traditional open source software licenses. Among the potential drawbacks of open source AI systems or GPAIM, users may be wary of potential security vulnerabilities and copyleft licensing implications that arise from such products with unclear test plans or pedigrees. . This is especially true if you have not received any representations, warranties or indemnities from third parties corroborating the training, suitability or security of such AI technology. Users may also wish to contractually require Providers to: Provide ongoing implementation support or maintenance. Understand in detail how your AI technology is trained and operated in case questions arise from regulators or customers.

What safeguards should I take if my company uses open source AI technology?

Companies should consider a wide range of operational precautions beyond corporate oversight when evaluating, implementing, and operating AI technologies. Some of these precautions include internal and external testing, quality control procedures, employee/contractor policies regarding AI, technical documentation regarding the use of AI, maintenance of logs, and maintaining a “human system.” It may already be implemented in existing technical systems. For information about working with AI and tracking and labeling output from AI models, see. Additionally, while it may be part of a company's open source software policies and procedures, legal and technical personnel should ensure that any new open source AI technology is covered by applicable legal regulations before it is used internally or externally. Conditions need to be evaluated. You need to ensure that there are no onerous terms associated with such licenses or outright prohibitions that conflict with your business use case, such as restrictions on commercial use. Enterprises should track such terms and regularly audit the use of the associated code to ensure that the latest enterprise use cases are consistent with the license terms.

If you have any questions about EU AI law, open source AI systems, general purpose AI models, or legal issues in artificial intelligence, contact the authors (Julia Apostle, Sarah Schaedler, Shaya Afshar, Daniel Healow) or other members of Orrick's please. AI team.

[1] An “AI system” is defined as “an AI system that is designed to operate with varying levels of autonomy, may exhibit adaptability after deployment, and is capable of: is defined as “a machine-based system that infers how to produce output such as: Forecasts, content, recommendations, or decisions that may affect your physical or virtual environment. ”

[2] A “general purpose AI model” is defined as “exhibiting great generality regardless of how the model is deployed in the EU market, including when trained on large amounts of data using extensive self-supervision, and can be used in a variety of different It is defined as “an AI model that can perform a task well and can be integrated into various downstream systems or applications.”

