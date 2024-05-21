How to capture AI innovation in a risk-aware stock portfolio





Technological disruption creates opportunity and instability. But there are ways to capture AI innovation while managing risk.

The companies at the center of the AI ​​revolution are widely viewed as expensive, high-growth businesses that don't typically fit into defensive portfolios. However, we believe that select companies within the AI ​​ecosystem can fit into a risk-conscious equity allocation that looks to high-quality sources of long-term growth and thoughtful portfolio construction strategies.

Investors looking to de-risk their equity allocations often lean toward traditional defensive sectors such as utilities and consumer staples. However, we believe investors should cast a wider net to create stock portfolios that aim to provide more consistent return patterns in both down and up markets. . As long as portfolio managers focus on companies with profitable and sustainable business models, technology stocks can play an important role in the mix.

Market dynamics of transformative technologies

AI is perhaps the most transformative technology cycle since the birth of the internet. We were still in the early stages of testing and experimenting with commercial applications. And with the spotlight on a few mega-cap stocks, it's easy to lose sight of the breadth of the technology sector.

AI's potential to unlock efficiencies across industries has delivered impressive gains for companies enabling the disruption. Since ChatGPT launched in late 2022, Magnificent Seven stocks have dominated market returns due to their prominent role in developing hardware and building the infrastructure for generative AI (GAI). As a result, some of these names now have high valuations and are vulnerable to volatility. There are certainly opportunities for growth, but there are also risks, especially if you're wary of high stock prices.

So, is there a way to incorporate AI-driven stocks into an equity allocation focused on risk mitigation? We think so. The key is to look for companies with high-quality business models, some stability, and relatively attractive valuations for the sector, even if they are a little more expensive than the overall market average. Like other companies with defensive allocations, the AI ​​businesses we like have high profitability as measured by return on assets (ROA) and return on invested capital, which reliably predict future earning power. I am. Capital discipline is another characteristic that helps maintain profit margins, especially in a world of high interest rates.

Procurement guidelines for quality improvement using AI

By keeping the following guidelines in mind, we believe investors can identify AI stocks with the right balance of features for a risk-focused allocation.

Learning lessons from past technology cycles In the dot-com boom, innovation was primarily driven by unprofitable companies with unproven business models aiming for aggressive growth. This time it's very different. Many companies building AI infrastructure are profitable, and some top innovators offer high-quality businesses with some stability, making them an important element of a defensive stock allocation. We believe that it is. That said, as AI advances, future exciting innovations should be carefully scrutinized. The dot-com bubble reminds us that investors should not be blinded by the unproven promise of new markets, and should always ensure that pioneering products are backed by reliable business models. He told me.

Much of the previous AI-driven explosion that distinguishes the technology industry has been led by semiconductor manufacturers and cloud infrastructure providers. While software companies are not at the forefront of the AI ​​wave, they may be poised to catch up (Display). As AI infrastructure becomes more pervasive, we believe software companies will play a larger role in enabling efficiency for consumers and businesses. The large investments we see today in semiconductors and cloud infrastructure will only generate a reasonable return on investment if software companies are able to monetize GAI over the next few years. We believe this could accelerate earnings growth in the software industry and provide a catalyst for software stocks to catch up with semiconductor stocks. Select software companies offer investors an attractive combination of protection and growth potential and trade at relatively attractive stock prices. Evaluation of leading AI hardware and infrastructure companies.

