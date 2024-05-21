



Google appears to feel left behind in the artificial intelligence (AI) field, and made a number of updates last year to compete with smaller companies like OpenAI.

The latest move is the rollout of “AI Overview” for the topics you're searching for. Users starting in the US may see his AI overview of the topic at the top of the search results, summarizing the topic, instead of the usual list of his websites.

The move is not without controversy, not because of fears of rogue AI or speculation about things like artificial general intelligence (AGI), but for reasons similar to those seen by creators protesting against large-scale language models and image-generating AI trained on the work of humans.

Previously, when you searched for something on Google (for example, whether to shower in the morning or at night), you would be presented with a list of algorithmically selected web pages that you could click through to learn more. These articles are (generally) written by humans, and by clicking on them and reading their content, humans can earn money for their work (through ad revenue, subscription models, etc.) Furthermore, their achievements will be recognized. Now, you may come across AI summaries (with all the hallucinations and errors they still produce) that have been created through training on other people's work.

“AI Overview provides links to resources that support the information in the snapshot and explores the topic further. It allows users to dig deeper and find out more from publishers, creators, retailers, companies and more. “You can discover diverse content and use the information you discover to advance your tasks,” Google describes the update. “Google's systems automatically determine which links are displayed.”

The AI ​​will provide links, but there are concerns that people will read the synopsis and then leave, cutting off a vital revenue stream for people and companies writing about these topics. . I'm sure the tech fraternity would love it, but AI models rely on human-generated text for training. Too much AI-generated learning content can cause the entire model to collapse.

“Our main conclusion across all scenarios is that without sufficient fresh real data for each generation of the self-eating loop, the quality (precision) or diversity (recall) of future generative models will gradually decrease. It’s destined to decline,” says one team considering such a scenario. In an unpeer-reviewed paper posted on the preprint server arXiv, he said: “We named this condition Model Autophagy Disorder (MAD), analogous to mad cow disease.”

From a user's perspective, all you may be interested in is obtaining useful information. However, AI models are still not up to the task and still regularly hallucinate. Users have reported finding these errors in Google's AI Overview. Among them, the AI ​​assumes that the iconic quote from the literary classic “Of Mice and Men” is from an episode of the zombie TV show “The Walking Dead,” and that fish lay eggs at the temperatures they are cooked at. and suggests that the fish suck on a pacifier that has fallen into the tank as a practice for suckling.

Unfortunately for Google users who aren't fans, there's currently no way to turn off the AI ​​assistant. However, if you only want to see human results, you can select the “Web” tab (sometimes hidden under the “Details” option). I wish humans were a little more cognizant of the fact that fish don't lactate prolifically. This feature is currently rolling out in the US and will be further rolled out to other regions in the coming months.

