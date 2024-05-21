Biofuel startup university wins $20,000 in national competition





J Leitner Photo

ProPika members Angel Treat (left) and Nhiem Cao won $20,000 for their pitch at the 2024 Energy Institute of Technology Awards in Austin, Texas.

AU of A, a startup focused on developing alternative fuels, was one of three national winners in a pitch contest sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy.

ProPika, a company that uses patented technology to process cellulose and enable fuel producers to convert billions of tons of agricultural waste into sustainable alternative fuels and chemicals, won two Energy Institute of Technology awards. and won $20,000.

The team includes Niem Cao, Vanessa Noemi Gonzalez, and Angel Treat.

The energy technology competition, overseen by DOE's Office of Technology Transfer, challenges students to identify a promising energy technology, evaluate its market potential and develop a comprehensive business plan for commercialization.

This year's competition began with 225 teams from 117 schools. ProPika was one of his 28 competitors to compete in the finals on April 15 in Austin, Texas.

ProPika was founded within the U of A Office of Entrepreneurship's New Venture Development course. The course is an intensive, incubator-like set of courses that helps students develop the knowledge and skills to create their own companies, work in startups, and bring new innovations to society. Take a larger role at an established company or start a nonprofit organization.

The team further refined their idea in OEI's Master of Science in Product Innovation program. In this program, you will develop skills to create, launch, and manage products in start-up ventures and innovative industry environments.

ProPika competed in several national competitions in April and won more than $57,000 in prize money. Cao said this validates the technology's value proposition and business plan.

“We've been able to get people to believe it's possible,” he said. “That sense of validation is important in any startup, especially when doubts start to creep in. The technical challenges remain daunting, but we're making progress.”

ProPika is working to expand its technology and raise venture capital, and Cao said their prize money will allow the team to “bootstrap a little more.”

“We are fortunate to have a supportive community. Raising and completing funding rounds is never easy, but we have investors who are watching our progress with concern.” Cao said.

“We will continue to work. We will have a positive impact in some way.”

About the University Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation: The Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation creates and curates innovation and entrepreneurship experiences for students from all disciplines. OEI offers free workshops and programs such as social and corporate innovation design teams, venture internships, competitions, and startup coaching through the Brewer Family Entrepreneurship Hub, McMillon Innovation Studio, Startup Village, and Bentonville Collaborative's Greenhouse . His OEI, a division of the Sam M. Walton College of Business and Economic Development, also provides on-demand support for students who become innovators within existing organizations or entrepreneurs starting something new.

