Scarlett Johansson says OpenAI stole her voice





Actor Scarlett Johansson uses artificial intelligence voice software to create a voice similar to hers, even though OpenAI CEO Sam Altman declined her invitation to use the software. He said he was using it.

The action comes after OpenAI announced it would retire a ChatGPT AI voice called “Sky” that was released last week amid controversy over its voice sounding like Johansson's from the movie “Her.”

Johansson said Altman approached her last September and again two days before announcing ChatGPT-4o on May 13. She voiced the character in “Her,” a movie about a man who forms a relationship with an AI virtual assistant named Samantha.

“After much consideration, I have declined the offer for personal reasons,” Johansson said in a statement to CNBC. “Nine months later, my friends, family, and the general public have all taken note of how much my newest system, named 'Sky,' resembles me.”

Altman, who tweeted a cryptic message about “her” on the day OpenAI announced its new AI, refuted the charges.

“Skye's voice is not Scarlett Johansson's, and we never intended it to resemble her,” Altman said. “We cast the voice actor for Skye's voice before approaching Ms. Johansson.” “Out of respect for Ms. Johansson, we have suspended the use of Skye's voice in our products. We apologize to Ms. Johansson for not communicating with her better.”

The actor wrote on Monday that he had hired a lawyer.

“When I heard the public demo, I was shocked, angry, and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice so eerily similar to mine that close friends and the press could not tell it apart,” Johansson said. he said. “Mr. Altman even hinted that the resemblance was intentional by tweeting the word 'she'.”

Johansson has sparred with big companies like Disney in the past. In 2021, Johansson and Walt Disney settled a breach of contract lawsuit brought by the “Black Widow” actor against the studio.

“We've been hearing questions about how we chose the audio for ChatGPT, specifically Sky,” Microsoft-backed OpenAI posted on X on Monday.

“Skye's voice is not an imitation of Scarlett Johansson, but is that of another professional actress using her own natural speaking voice,” the company wrote in a blog post on Sunday. “To protect their privacy, we cannot disclose the names of voice actors.”

Johansson said he has written two letters to Altman and OpenAI asking for details of Sky's creation process.

“In a time when we are all grappling with deepfakes and protecting our likenesses, our work, and our identities, I believe these are issues that deserve absolute clarity,” her statement said. states. “We look forward to transparent solutions and the passage of appropriate legislation to ensure that individual rights are protected.”

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the person's remarks.

Scarlett Johansson's full statement is below.

“Last September, I received an offer from Sam Altman, who wanted to hire me to be the voice of the current ChatGPT 4.0 system. By doing so, I felt I could help bridge the gap between tech companies and creators. He said it would be comforting.

After careful consideration, I have declined the offer for personal reasons. Nine months later, my friends, family, and the general public have all taken note of how much my newest system, named “Sky,” looks like me.

When I heard the public demo, I was shocked, outraged, and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice so eerily similar to mine that close friends and the press could not tell the difference. Mr. Altman hinted that the resemblance was intentional, tweeting the one word “her,” a reference to the film in which I voiced Samantha, a chat system that creates intimate human connections.

Two days before the ChatGPT 4.0 demo was released, Mr. Altman contacted my agent and asked us to reconsider.The system existed before the connection

As a result of their actions, I was forced to hire a lawyer, who wrote two letters to Mr. Altman and OpenAI, clarifying what they had done and how they created the “Sky” voice. I asked for details of the exact process. As a result, OpenAI reluctantly agreed to remove the “Sky” audio.

As we all grapple with deepfakes and protecting our likeness, our work, and our identities, I believe these are issues that should be made absolutely clear. I look forward to solutions in the form of transparency and the passing of appropriate laws to ensure that individual rights are protected. ”

