Scarlett Johansson says OpenAI stole her ChatGPT audio





Last week, OpenAI announced a new conversation interface for ChatGPT with an expressive synthesized voice that bears a striking resemblance to the voice of the AI ​​assistant played by Scarlett Johansson in the sci-fi film “Only.” It suddenly became disabled.

On Monday, after Johansson's lawyer demanded that OpenAI reveal how the new audio was created, Johansson issued a statement claiming that the company had forced its revocation.

A statement from Johansson's spokesperson to WIRED said that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman asked her to provide new audio for ChatGPT last September, but she declined. . She said she saw the company demoing her new voice for ChatGPT last week and was surprised because it sounded like her anyway.

When I heard the release demo, I was shocked, angry, and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and the press couldn't tell it apart. It is written in According to the article, Altman appeared to encourage the world to make the connection between the demo and Johansson's performance by tweeting about the film on May 13th.

Johansson's statement said her representatives were contacted by Altman two days before last week's demonstration, asking her to reconsider her decision not to work with OpenAI. After seeing the demo, she says she hired a lawyer and wrote a letter to OpenAI asking for details on how she created the new voices.

The statement claims this led to OpenAI's announcement on Sunday's X that it had decided to suspend the use of its synthetic voice company name, Sky. The company also posted a blog post outlining the process used to create the audio. Skies' voice is not an imitation of Scarlett Johansson, but another professional actress using her own natural speaking voice, the post said.

Sky is one of several synthetic voices that OpenAI provided to ChatGPT last September, but at last week's event it displayed more lifelike intonations with emotional cues. In the demo, her version of ChatGPT, powered by a new AI model called GPT-4o, appeared to be flirting with her OpenAI engineers, and many viewers felt it was reminiscent of Johansson's performance in Her. Ta.

Sam Altman said in a statement provided by OpenAI that Skye's voice is not Scarlett Johansson's and was not intended to resemble her voice. He claimed that the voice actor to voice Sky was hired before the company contacted Johansson. Out of respect for Mr. Johansson, we have temporarily suspended the use of his Skys audio in our products. I am sorry to Mr. Johansson that we did not communicate better.

The conflict with Johansson further escalates an existing battle between OpenAI and artists, writers, and other creators. The company has already defended a number of lawsuits alleging it improperly used copyrighted content to train algorithms, including the New York Times and George R.R. Martin. This includes lawsuits from authors of .

Generative AI has made it much easier to create realistic synthetic voices, creating new opportunities and threats. In January, voters in New Hampshire were bombarded with robocalls featuring deepfake audio messages from Joe Biden. OpenAI announced in March that it had developed technology that can clone a person's voice from a 15-second clip, but the company said it would not release the technology publicly because it could be misused.

Updated May 20, 2024, 9:00 PM EDT: This article has been updated with comments from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

