StartLife Partners with Corteva Agriscience for Agriculture and Food Tech Innovation





May 21, 2024 — European accelerator StartLife partners with Corteva Agriscience, a global crop protection and seed technology company. The move is planned as a “significant milestone” in the advancement of agri-food technology, enabling solutions through open innovation and building a bridge between startups in the StartLife ecosystem and Corteva.

The collaboration will also facilitate knowledge sharing between companies, start-ups and investors working together to bring about positive change in the agri-food value chain.

Building a future-proof ecosystem StartLife's global innovation ecosystem includes hundreds of global agri-food technology startups, as well as prominent VC and corporate partners such as Astanor, Anterra Capital, The YieldLab, and Rabobank. contained.

As one of the first accelerators working on AgriFoodTech solutions globally, StartLife has been active since 2010 and works closely with co-founder Wageningen University & Research.

Since its founding in 2018, Corteva has been driving innovative solutions in European agricultural environments. Three years later, he opened an integrated R&D center in Eschbach, Germany, and subsequently launched CSAT, Europe's first Center for Applied Seed Technology. A year later.

A catalyst for change? Corteva recently introduced Corteva Catalyst, a platform aimed at accessing and commercializing agricultural innovations that aligns with the company's research and development goals to drive value creation and positive change.

Corteva Catalyst works with entrepreneurs and innovators to advance the advancement of early-stage pioneering technologies, accelerate farmers' ability to produce food, and promote food system resilience.

“Corteva is a global agricultural company that brings to market innovations in biotechnology, advanced crop protection systems, and seed technology that improve the lives of farmers, communities, and consumers around the world,” Startlife said in a statement. Laura Thyssen, Director of Marketing, explains.

“By leveraging the company's research and development pipeline, startups that partner with StartLife gain valuable insight and support, improving their path to market and the ability to scale breakthrough technologies into real-world commercial applications. can be communicated and accelerated.

“StartLife is a pioneer in driving innovation globally in agri-food technology, and has helped grow many successful startups that have gone on to impact the application market,” said Corteva Catalyst Leader. , says Tom Greene.

Corteva will also be a partner at StartLife's upcoming F&A Next summit, one of the most important agri-food technology events globally, taking place in Wageningen later this week.

Edited by Elizabeth Green

