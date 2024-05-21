Lagos launches cybersecurity initiative, plans innovation bill to protect digital infrastructure





The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology (MIST), has launched a cybersecurity project aimed at securing the state’s digital infrastructure from widespread potential attacks.

The city of Lagos is also pushing for a state innovation bill that could implement policies and laws to improve technology development in the state.

If passed, the innovation bill aims to create an incentive package for state-registered technology companies to help them grow and drive technology development in the state. The first stakeholder session to discuss and co-author the Innovation Bill will be held in Lagos this week.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Science, Innovation and Technology, Mr. Olatunbosun Arake, disclosed this on Monday at the 2024 Ministerial Press Conference in Lagos, adding that the Lagos State Science, Research and Innovation Council (Council for Science, Research and Innovation), which is mandated to drive innovation, LASRIC) stated: State indicators, including state research and development, will depend on the Lagos Innovation Bill to further promote innovation in the state.

He said LASRIC has funded over 60 technology start-ups in the last three years, distributed over 800 million naira in grants to start-ups and universities for research and development, and developed a unique digital solution at the University of Lagos. He said he had secured one patent for his invention.

Alake said the cybersecurity project was part of a broader strategy to improve overall security and governance in the state.

This cybersecurity project includes partnerships with leading cybersecurity companies and international organizations that will provide the nation with access to cutting-edge technology and expertise to improve its ability to defend against advanced cyber threats. It will be strengthened.

He said a Cyber ​​Security Operations Center (CSOC) has been established to serve as a hub to monitor, detect and respond to cyber threats in real time.

These centers will employ advanced technology and a team of cybersecurity experts to ensure the state's digital infrastructure is protected from potential attacks.

The state has also established a Cybersecurity Council, comprised of experts from both the public and private sectors, who will be responsible for making recommendations to the government and planning improvements and implementation of policies, programs, and training efforts related to cybersecurity efforts. Mr. Arake said that he was indebted to the He said.

Regarding the Data Protection Compliance Project, Mr. Arake said the state is conducting an awareness campaign targeting all accounting, procurement, planning, legal officers, D&HR, medical directors, permanent secretaries, ministers, top executives and 43 executives across the state. He said he had started awareness-raising workshops. In addition to the MDAs, he will establish 70 data protection officers in various of his MDAs.

The Commissioner stated that the purpose of the Data Protection Compliance Project is to protect the right of natural persons to data privacy, promote the safe conduct of transactions involving the exchange of personal data, prevent the manipulation of personal data, and ensure that Nigerian businesses comply with best practices. He said the aim is to maintain competitiveness in international trade.

Alake also spoke about the Art of Technology Lagos, an annual technology conference that brings together key technology industry stakeholders, policy makers, government officials, venture capital firms, start-ups and technology talent. AOT) said it is supporting the state in the area of ​​technology innovation. Developing for a smarter Lagos.

Emma Okonji and Agnes Ekebuike

