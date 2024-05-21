BOE is betting on cutting-edge products





A view of BOE Technology Group Co Ltd's booth at the Display Week 2024 exhibition held in San Jose, USA. [Photo/China Daily]

Chinese display panel maker BOE Technology Group Co Ltd is looking to leverage its expertise in digital technology and intelligent manufacturing to power the company's digital transformation, empowering a new generation of semiconductor display and internet of things technologies.

The company's president, Gao Wenbao, said that BOE's shipments of organic light-emitting diode panels reached 120 million units last year and are expected to increase to 160 million units in 2024, and that major smartphone manufacturers are He added that demand for panels is increasing. High-end flexible display panels used in the company's premium mobile phone models.

Mr. Gao said that BOE will strengthen its efforts to strengthen the application of display screens in diverse scenarios by integrating more functions and forms, improving technological innovation ability, and strengthening cooperation with industrial chain partners. Then he said.

Xu Xiaoguang, BOE's vice president and chief technology officer, said the company invests about 7% of its annual revenue in technology innovation, with 1.5% of its revenue going to fundamental and forward-looking technology research. Said to be spent.

As of the end of 2023, BOE has filed more than 90,000 independent patent applications, and the number of patent applications related to flexible OLED technology exceeds 30,000.

Market research firm Omdia said BOE will secure the top spot in Japan in terms of flexible OLED panel shipments in 2023, and become second in the world after Samsung. Compared to traditional LCD displays, OLED is a relatively new technology and some of the latest innovations in displays, boasting significant improvements in terms of image contrast, brightness, and color spectrum.

The company currently owns three flexible active matrix organic light emitting diode (AMOLED) production lines in Chengdu, Mianyang, and Chongqing, Sichuan province. The company announced plans to set up a new AMOLED production line in Chengdu. The company said the products will primarily be high-end touchscreens, such as those used in midsize laptops and tablets.

BOE showcased more than 50 new products and innovative cutting-edge technologies at this year's Display Week, covering glasses-free 3D displays, artificial intelligence of things, virtual reality, and augmented reality. The event was sponsored by the Information Display Association of San Jose, USA, and ran from May 12th to Friday.

The company announced the world's first 110-inch 16K glasses-free 3D display and an electric flexible cockpit product consisting of a 17-inch central display with curvature gradient on the driver's side and a 15.05-inch motorized display. Foldable screen in the passenger area of ​​the exhibition.

Global OLED panel shipments are expected to reach 710 million units this year, up 14 percent from last year, with the majority of those products used in smartphones, according to Beijing-based market research firm Sigmatel Consulting, which expects the number to reach 680 million by 2024.

Li Yaqin, general manager of Sigmaintell, said the demand for flexible OLED panels used in foldable smartphones will continue to increase on the back of 5G commercial applications. Panel manufacturers need to further improve their yield capabilities and reduce production costs. Flexible OLED panels are becoming increasingly popular in mid-range smartphones, with prices expected to exceed 2,500 yuan ($346.1) by 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202405/21/WS664c08eba31082fc043c83f0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos