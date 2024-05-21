Unravelling ASU's OpenAI partnership and faculty concerns





Arizona State University's relationship with Silicon Valley giants dates back to the early 2000s, and the university also works with Google.

Lev Gonik, ASU's chief information officer, said that when the opportunity to partner with OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, came up in January, it felt like a natural progression.

The university has hit the ground running with a first-of-its-kind partnership with an artificial intelligence (AI) pioneer. Hundreds of project proposals poured in, with ideas ranging from tutoring bots to streamlining administrative tasks.

most popular stories

most popular

Gonick said the university is just getting started.

I know I don't have 20 years left to complete this journey. [scaling] It's online for now. This should happen within three to four years, he told his Inside Higher Ed at the Digital Universities conference earlier this month.

Long before ChatGPT's launch in November 2022, ASU's relationship with OpenAI grew out of technical conversations about what the company was seeing in the market. Deeper discussions on the partnership are expected to begin in the summer of 2023, with things starting at the beginning of the academic year.

It ended up being January, Gonick said. And now we're off to the races.

ASU is OpenAI's only education partner, aside from the University of Michigan's $75 million check written to OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman's venture firm Hydrazine Capital in December 2023.

The partnership's work continues to grow, but not everyone is happy about it. Some ASU faculty and students have expressed concerns about the seemingly sweeping partnership with big tech companies.

Laurie Stoff, a professor at Arizona State University, said universities have been throwing all of this at us and forcing us. She is a member of the Arizona United Campus Workers, which represents her three public universities in the state.

AI projects and proposals

Gonick said Arizona State is approaching the partnership with a two-pronged, laser-focused approach, rather than a spray-paint approach to see what sticks.

The first step is to solicit suggestions from faculty on how best to utilize technology. The proposals fall into her three areas: teaching and learning outcomes; Research and public interest. Enhance your college experience, including improving customer service and streamlining cross-departmental operations.

The university received more than 400 proposals, nearly half of which were completed in the first two weeks. The university approved 104 projects in the spring and 114 this summer.

The projects range from an AI language buddy that supports asynchronous learning environments to a FacilitatorBot that helps teachers receive AI-powered support.

A second round of proposals, which included ideas from students, concluded earlier this month.

The purpose here is to use [the proposals] For student success, Gonick said. It makes sense to involve teachers first, faculty, then students, and then more. There are many efforts underway to intentionally engage students.

A company that goes beyond a university

The university will also act as a consultant for OpenAI's enterprise large-scale language models, providing feedback and flagging potential solutions as needed. Gonick noted that researchers require access to the GPT application program interface, known as the API, in order to tinker with the basic model.

Gonick said the API will allow him to figure out what's technically good, what's bad, and what's ugly about the large language models he's currently working on. OpenAI asked, “We haven't yet considered opening our API library to researchers. What do you need?” So, I decided to consider once again what that would look like.

Gonik said that once the faculty and student proposals are finalized, they could be brought to market as OpenAI's education technology products. He gave few details about what the proposal would look like.

It's still early days. This, he said, is the company from which he acquired virtually a 6-month old product for our education. It's a little presumptuous for me to say, “How are you going to market it?”

Faculty reactions to OpenAI partnerships

Asked about faculty backlash to the partnership, Gonick said there has been a lot of open and good dialogue. He pointed to multiple lines of communication and cited three AI task forces: immediate input, long-term strategic planning, and AI ethics.

When a faculty member says, “I have a problem,'' it's like, “Wow, there are so many ways to get input,'' he said. ASU is doing the right thing when it comes to ensuring guardrails. [in place] And I fully accepted constructive criticism.

But not all faculty are happy with AI partnerships.

ASU's Professor Stoff is also a member of the union's AI Concerns Subcommittee, which was established earlier this year to gather feedback to present to university leadership.

She said that's why it's always great and why you should get involved. It wasn't a discussion of, “We should collectively think about this, what are the downsides?”

Stoff joins a number of teachers unions, from local state associations to national groups, concerned about the potential for AI to go too far. Many are discussing how to ensure that concerns are addressed by educational institution administrators. The National Education Association, which represents about 200,000 members, expects to finalize language in July that members can use as a framework for negotiation.

The American Federation of Teachers requires university administrators to codify AI policy language in employee handbooks for faculty and staff working in states without organizations or strong unions, such as Arizona, where collective bargaining agreements are illegal. He recommended that.

Stoff and Alex Young, an associate professor in the ASU Barrett Honors College, referred to ASU's previous statement regarding the potential use of AI as a tutor in the classroom. Stoff and Young raised concerns about potential labor issues.

Indeed, there is compelling peer-reviewed evidence to suggest that hard-to-quantify outcomes were sought, that developing critical thinking, not just writing essays, is achieved through artificial intelligence. has not been presented to me, said Mr. Young. That's my real concern about labor issues. Labor issues can undermine the student experience and push writing instruction to machines rather than hard-working instructors.

Gonic said the university has no plans to replace professors and that OpenAI's use of large-scale language models could help supplement the course. He pointed to the Comp 101 course, which is required at most institutions, and noted that ASU has more than 530 sections.

That means there are no longer any writing instructors in Silicon Valley who can actually help students in small groups of 20, he said. So this is about enhancing humans, not replacing them, if and only if it makes sense.

But Stoff said that focused on the wrong issue.

She says arguments about helping teachers make better use of their time don't get to the heart of why teachers and students are overworked. Providing feedback is essential to education. Her answer is not to diminish the role of those who provide feedback to students. The answer is to reduce the number of classes and students.

ASU student Katrina Michalak wrote in ASU's student newspaper, The State Press, about her hesitancy toward the technology and subsequent OpenAI partnership, citing Gonicks' unique Comp 101 example.

Even though ChatGPT can help students brainstorm, researching ideas for school assignments is something students can succeed on their own, the article says. Rather than practicing brainstorming or doing independent research, students are learning how to become AI literate.

Future Plans

Although ASU is OpenAI's sole education partner, OpenAI is far from a standalone partner of ASU. Gonick said the university uses about 25 other large-scale language models and works with several AI products, including Google's Gemini and Anthropics Claude.

[OpenAI] There's a lot of attention right now on them as leaders in this field, so we, like everyone else, are trying to keep up with all the new things that keep being shared, he said. We are exploring ways to make them available to faculty, students, and staff.

However, there are no plans to slow growth with things like OpenAI. OpenAI's contract is annual and will renew in January of this year, so ASU is always looking to expand its membership.

Almost every month, a new disruptive entrant appears, and Gonick says he’s been in conversations with all of them to help them experience and scale how generative AI is helping change the trajectory of students’ learning journeys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehighered.com/news/tech-innovation/artificial-intelligence/2024/05/21/unpacking-asus-openai-partnership-and The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos