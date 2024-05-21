Microsoft thinks it's found a way to make PCs relevant again





CNN —

Microsoft on Monday became the first to build artificial intelligence directly into its Windows operating system, announcing a new AI computer that could help boost sluggish PC sales.

CEO Satya Nadella told an audience at the annual developer conference in Seattle that this development will allow the company to build computers that can understand us, rather than us needing to understand computers. He said he is getting closer to his long-held goal of doing so.

He added that he feels that we are getting really close to a real breakthrough.

The computers feature processors that power advanced AI tools and arrive amid years of stagnation in PC sales. The company hopes the new machines will boost sales and bring back excitement, especially as AI is expected to become increasingly part of daily life.

Microsoft's new lineup of Copilot+ PCs with new Surface Pro tablets and Surface laptops includes AI tools that don't require an internet connection and AI processing happens directly on the device

The new hardware leverages an existing AI assistant called Copilot. It works with a variety of products including Bing and Microsoft 365. This is useful for tasks like writing in Outlook, tracking emails, and designing presentations in PowerPoint.

The new feature, called Recall, acts as a personal time machine, allowing users to quickly find documents, images, websites, and more from their computer. There is also a feature that allows him to translate in real time into over 40 languages ​​locally on your device.

Microsoft isn't alone in its AI PC ambitions. Dell and Lenovo also recently debuted their AI-first PC computers under the Copilot + AI umbrella. This is an emerging category that experts widely believe will be the next stage in computing. (Copilot+ is the name of the hardware series that supports Copilot software.)

Next month, Apple is expected to announce new AI-powered tools for iPhone and Mac at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

Jeff Blaver, CEO of CCS Insight, told CNN that AI capabilities will become commonplace over time, but Microsoft and its partners are off to a solid start. They will need to work hard to ensure that AI becomes more capable than just meaningless explanations.

Microsoft's advances come at a time when the PC market is ripe for innovation.

This is a much-needed catalyst, Blaber added.

Jitesh Ubrani, research manager at market research firm IDC, said the Surface product line is a relatively small part of the overall PC market, but it's an ambitious brand and is a frontrunner in terms of innovation. That's what it means. But Microsoft's move is more reflective of a larger shift toward AI happening in the industry.

In June, Apple may introduce generative AI artificial intelligence that can create new output from images to text across iOS and Mac platforms. According to reports, the company could unveil an AI-powered chatbot powered by OpenAIs ChatGPT technology, the same technology that powers Microsoft's new CoPilot+ line.

Still, Microsoft has already established itself as an early leader in this space by integrating ChatGPT into its core products. And it looks like their efforts are bearing fruit.

Microsoft last month reported quarterly profit of $21.9 billion, up from $18.3 billion a year earlier. Sales increased 17% from the previous year to $61.9 billion. Microsoft's Azure cloud business also saw strong growth, with revenue up 31% on the back of AI tailwinds.

The company continues to focus on AI in other ways as well. Earlier this month, Microsoft announced it would build a $3.3 billion data hub in Wisconsin to educate employees and manufacturers on how to best use AI. According to Microsoft, the new center aims to create 2,300 construction union jobs and 2,000 permanent jobs in the long term. The company also plans to use the center to educate about 100,000 workers across the state.

Microsoft is scheduled to announce more AI-related updates at its Build conference, which starts at noon Eastern time on Tuesday.

