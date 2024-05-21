A bold move in tech innovation for Dubai!





His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has taken a big step forward in the world of technology. He officially opened the Dubai AI Campus cluster at his hub of innovation located within the DIFC. This is part of a larger plan called Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence (DUB.AI for short). the goal? To seriously enhance the use of AI in various industries and create a highly supportive environment for AI business and talent.

Sheikh Hamdan explains how Dubai is actually promoting advanced technology, in line with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who wants Dubai to become a global leader in the digital economy. emphasized. The idea is to attract top AI companies and talent from around the world. The Dubai AI Campus is a key part of this plan and is the largest campus of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The launch is also a big event for Dubai's economy. It is estimated that AI will contribute a huge amount of USD 230 billion to the regional economy by 2030, and the UAE's GDP will increase by 14% due to AI. So this is not just a technology issue. It's about serious economic growth.

The ceremony was attended by important guests including Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, as well as key figures from Dubai's business and technology world.

The Dubai AI Campus is already operational, with over 75 companies registered in the first phase. But it's just the beginning. The second phase will be even bigger, with more than 500 companies and more than 3,000 jobs planned by 2028.

One of the great things about this campus is that it is part of the DIFC Innovation Hub, which provides space for tech startups, including those focused on AI. And it's not just about space. It's about connection. Startups here have direct access to investors, large corporations, and financial institutions, making it easier to get the support they need.

And when it comes to support, Dubai AI Campus partners with leading companies such as Amazon Web Services, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, and Nvidia. They plan to provide their expertise and resources to help businesses grow here.

Dubai AI Campus offers special AI licenses for companies that rely heavily on AI. This license comes with unique regulations based on the DIFC legal framework, providing clarity and support for AI-driven ventures.

Dubai doesn't stop here. They will be hosting a large-scale event later this year called the Dubai AI and Web3 Festival. It's all about showcasing the latest futuristic technology and attracting investors, attendees and exhibitors from around the world.

If you think about it, Dubai doesn't just keep up with the world of technology. That is what is leading the way. And with initiatives like the Dubai AI Campus, it is clear that they are serious about shaping the future of technology and innovation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sme10x.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/dubais-bold-move-in-tech-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos