Concirus hires former Chubb/Mastercard executive to boost innovation





London-based insurtech company Consilus has tapped a former Chubb and Mastercard executive to spearhead its product and innovation strategy.

Ruth Poliblank has been appointed director of product strategy for the company.

Mr. Poliblank, an insurance innovation advisor and writer, joins the company from Mastercard, where he served as vice president of insurance overseeing global markets.

Her 24-year career has seen her rise to SME leadership, including an eight-year tenure at Chubb. She also holds positions at her CLS and Fusion Insurance.

Andrew Yeoman, CEO of Consilus, said: “A company is only as good as its leadership, and Ruth's ability and experience are unparalleled. Ruth has a track record of driving product innovation and strategy, which will play a key role in shaping the future of our company. Our strategy leverages technology innovation with deep expertise to help our customers make smarter, data-driven decisions and deliver a better customer experience while reducing operational costs and loss rates. Ruth's appointment will accelerate this.”

Polyblank continued, “Joining the team was an easy decision because of Concirrus’ commitment to driving innovation in insurance, leveraging AI to transform data into actionable insights and drive efficiency and innovation. I look forward to working with Andrew and the team to build on their commitment to delivering loss reduction.” Increase your ratios and help your clients win and retain business. ”

