Record videos on your smartphone and upload them to Google Drive | Information Technology Services

Whichever version you choose, make sure you update to the latest operating system software.

For iPhone and iPad

Before you begin, make sure you have downloaded the Google Drive app and are logged in to your Allegheny account.

Go to your phone's camera app and select the video option The red record button will start and stop recording your video All videos will be saved within the Photos app Click on the video you want to share and click the share icon You will then see your saved apps and can share the video. Google Drive is recommended for this purpose. Upload to Google Drive Click the Google Drive icon and you will be asked to select the account you want to share with. Be sure to click on your Allegheny account. From there, you will see the following screen. Select the folder to upload the video. as needed,[フォルダーの選択],[マイ ドライブ]You can also create a new folder by clicking , then tapping the Add Folder icon.Finally, in the top right corner of the screen[アップロード]Tap. Follow these steps to learn how to upload to YouTube from your desktop. Instructions.

Direct access to Youtube

For instructions on uploading directly to YouTube from your iPhone and iPad, follow the steps outlined on YouTube.com.

For Android

Before you begin, make sure you've downloaded the Google Drive app and signed in to your Allegheny account. If you want to upload directly to YouTube from your phone, make sure you've also downloaded YouTube Studio and the YouTube app, respectively.

Go to the camera app on your phone and switch to the video option. Press the red record button to start. Once you're done, press the red record button to end the video. All videos will be saved within your phone's Gallery app. Upload to Google Drive Navigate to the video you want to send to Google Drive and tap the Share icon. You'll be asked to choose a destination for your video. Scroll until you find the Google Drive icon. If you choose to save the video to Drive, the next screen will ask you to choose a location in Drive to save the video. Make sure the account you want to save the file to is yours. Allegheny account Follow these steps on how to upload to YouTube from your desktop: Select a folder where you want to upload your files. You can also create a new folder by tapping on the folder destination and selecting the Create Folder icon (shown at the bottom right). Finally, tap on the bottom right corner of the screen.[保存]Tap.

Direct access to Youtube

For instructions on uploading directly to YouTube from your Android device, follow the steps outlined on YouTube.com.

