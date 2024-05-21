10 Compelling Reasons to Attend ETCIO Conclave 2024, CIO News, ET CIO





Get ready for ETCIO Conclave 2024. More than just a gathering, this event is a powerhouse of innovation, leadership, and unparalleled networking. Here are the top 10 reasons why you should consider joining. Each is a stepping stone to improving your technology environment and leadership skills. Are you ready to take on star power celebrities and tech geniuses? Cricketer Anil Kumble, actor Genelia Deshmukh and maverick entrepreneur Ritesh Agarwal combine sports, hospitality and technological innovation Liven up the stage with your unique insight. This is more than just a conference. This is a crossroads of diverse disciplines that shows how technology and talent meet. Learn from the best and understand how celebrities influence technological advancements and industry trends. These sessions promise to be as enlightening as they are stimulating. Global Pulse Experience the global pulse of technology with insights from international technology experts. What's happening in Silicon Valley? What strategies are reshaping technology in Asia? This global perspective deepens your understanding and prepares you to think and work internationally. It's a melting pot of trends, challenges and solutions from around the world. Imagine a room where the air crackles with ideas from the top of Power Panel HDFC, ICICI, Boeing, IndiGo, AirBus. Jio, Ola, Marico, PepsiCo, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra Group and other top brands. They tackle everything from the potential of GenAI to the impact of Cloud 3.0 to the geopolitical shifts impacting technology strategy. Government of Goa, Mr. P. Pravimal Abhishek, Managing Director, Goa Industrial Development Corporation, IAS, and Mr. Rain Renaldi, President, ID Opentech Group, Economic and Digital Assets Committee, Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN). Get your opinion These discussions aren't just about listening, they're about engaging with the future of technology. This is where theory meets practice and future trends are born. Network Like a Boss What is a conclave without some serious networking? This is a great opportunity to network with industry luminaries and like-minded professionals. Exchange cards, discuss ideas, and foster collaborations that could define your career. Every handshake has the potential to open new doors. Every conversation can lead to new business. Make the most of these moments to expand your professional circle and influence. Experience it for yourself. Step into a showcase filled with the latest and greatest technology. See innovations in action, from breakthrough AI applications to the latest cybersecurity and digital workflows. These demonstrations are not just about showing and telling, they are also an invitation to the future. Work on technology that revolutionizes industries, delivered by change leaders. This is a real look at what's going to happen next in technology (FM Live). Rereading Leadership This year’s theme, “The Age of Digital Leadership,” promises to redefine what it means to lead in the digital age. The focus is on driving innovation, taking bold action and leading with confidence in digital transformation. Learn from leaders who are not just participants in this digital age, but pioneers. These sessions are designed to equip you with strategies for effective and innovative leadership. It's about being a visionary in a technology-driven world. Code less, do more. Discover the transformative power of low-code platforms like NewgenONE. These platforms are focused on agility, reducing coding time, speeding project delivery, and allowing you to focus on your strategic goals. Learn how to streamline your operations and accelerate innovation with minimal coding. These sessions will focus on practical applications and real-world success stories. It's about achieving more with less effort. Real Skills There are no vague theories here. Just specific skills from industry insiders. These experiential learning sessions and fireside chats are designed to provide you with immediately applicable knowledge. Whether it's new software or strategic insights, you'll receive valuable tools to enhance your workflow. Interact directly with experts in an environment that encourages questions and in-depth discussions. Turn your insights into action as you return to work armed with new knowledge. Customized Technology Learn about technology that is customized to your industry's specific needs to enhance efficiency and customer engagement. These sessions will help you navigate the complexities of your industry using innovative technology solutions. Explore how cutting-edge technology can be applied to improve operational efficiency and strategic outcomes. Ready to dig deep into technology that fits your industry like a glove and transforms the way you work. Goa Atmosphere Who said you can't mix business with fun? After an intense session, relax amidst the beautiful scenery of Goa. From sun-drenched beaches to vibrant nightlife, Goa offers the perfect environment to relax and rejuvenate. It's an ideal blend of learning and leisure, infused with new ideas rather than fun and relaxation. Turn your business trip into a mini-vacation and return to work refreshed. Published May 21, 2024 10:53 AM IST

