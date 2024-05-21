SSIP Kim Zentz | Gonzaga University





May 20, 2024

|

Faculty of Engineering/Faculty of Applied Science

Kim Zentz is a civil engineer and licensed professional engineer with extensive experience as an executive, entrepreneur, and project leader in utilities, transportation, technology-based economic development, higher education, and clean technology startups. I've built a career.

She owns Garnet Creek Consulting and is the director of urban innovation at WSU. Her leadership positions include founding CEO of Urbanova, Spokane's civic innovation partnership, CEO of Innovate Washington, CEO of Spokane Transit Authority, founding president and COO of Avista Labs (now ReliOn/Plug Power), and Avista Utilities. Includes several executive positions.

Mr. Zenz also serves as Director of Urban Innovation at Washington State University (WSU) and previously served as Director of the Engineering and Technology Management Online Graduate Program in WSU's School of Engineering and Architecture.

Zentz was the lead grant writer, principal investigator, and founding CEO of the Inland Northwest Center for Energy and Decarbonization (INTENT). She also helped found and served on the advisory board of the BUILT Cluster (Buildings, Utilities, and Infrastructure Symbiosis – focused on equitable decarbonization of the built environment), a statewide innovation cluster led by the Washington Cleantech Alliance.

She provided consulting advice and grant writing services to Atlas Agro Pacific Green Fertilizer Plant, a planned $1 billion green hydrogen project in central Washington and a core tenant of the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. Kim served on the Governor's Clean Energy Leadership Council and helped establish the Smart Buildings Center.

She chairs the Spokane Regional Transportation Council's (SRTC) Transportation Advisory Committee and serves on the Equity Working Group. She supported the City of Spokane's Environmental Justice and Equity Task Force and led the University District Board of Trustees' Energy, Infrastructure, and Mobility Task Force for her 2023 Strategic Plan Update.

Zentz holds a BSCE from the University of Idaho and a Master of Engineering Management from WSU.

SEAS Summer Immersion Program Details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gonzaga.edu/news-events/stories/2024/5/20/ssip-kim-zentz The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos