Daye upgrades diagnostic tampons and adds at-home HPV screening





Award-winning gynecological health startup Dayeis today expanded its “revolutionary” home tampon-based screening kit to include HPV testing.

Pioneering diagnostic tampons already utilize PCR testing technology to screen the vaginal microbiome in a comfortable and convenient environment for women and Female At Birth Designation (AFAB) individuals to detect chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomonas, and mycoplasma. We can test for sexually transmitted diseases such as ureaplasma. My house.

Daye is going one step further by introducing screening kits for 14 high-risk HPV infections.

Most strains of HPV do not cause symptoms, so pre-screening is important. HPV infections are also very common, with 8 out of 10 people contracting HPV at least once in their lifetime, but many people still lack knowledge about managing HPV and its potential complications. Masu.

Almost all (99.8%) cervical cancers are caused by persistent high-risk HPV infection, which affects fertility and can also play a role in oral cancer. Cervical cancer is one of the deadliest cancers in women, but the NHS is failing to meet its cervical cancer screening targets after the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to scientific advances such as the HPV vaccine and Pap smears, the incidence of cervical cancer has fallen by more than a quarter since the early 1990s. However, around 3,300 people in the UK are still diagnosed with cervical cancer each year.

NHS England has set an ambitious target to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040 and Dayes' home HPV screening, part of the NHS Accelerator for Innovation, will support this goal. A new HPV diagnostic tampon allows people to collect a sample from the comfort of their home, send it discreetly to a laboratory, and get results back within five to 10 business days.

In addition to convenience, Dayes Diagnostic Tampon also improves test accuracy, with a user error rate of just 1% compared to 15% when using traditional swabs, according to the company. , making it the easiest way to accurately screen for HPV at home. Patient samples include: Analyzed in a UKAS accredited laboratory according to CQC approved screening methods using PCR-based CE marked diagnostic assays. Daye diagnostic kits are registered with the MHRA.

A peer-reviewed study published by Dayes found that patients and clinicians alike preferred the use of tampons over cotton swabs. Dayes' exclusive Her HPV Diagnostic Tampons can be used just like regular tampons, collect more vaginal fluid than standard cotton swabs, and cover a larger surface area, making them more accurate than cotton swabs and better than a speculum. It's also comfortable.

The diagnostic tamponis is made with 100% organic and ethically sourced materials and comes with a sustainable applicator, allowing patients to reach the cervix without a speculum, ensuring a secure test at home. I am confident in what I can do.

As part of its services, Daye provides personalized aftercare, including prescription treatments and consultations with gynecological health specialists. Daye will also help promote the HPV vaccination program and will make his HPV vaccine available as part of aftercare services. If a patient tests positive for a high-risk HPV strain, they will be referred for a Pap smear within her Dayes network of NHS specialists.

Valentina Milanova, Founder and CEO, Dayesaid: Eliminating cervical cancer by 2040 requires an integrated approach to vaccination, screening and testing, and we need to engage more women with AFAB. We want to encourage people to actively test for HPV. By utilizing familiar tampons, this hassle-free HPV test kit is extremely easy and comfortable to use. We hope this will enable more patients to take control of their long-term health and fertility.

