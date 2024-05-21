



Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro, available in preview this week, is a large-scale language model that specifically improves translation capabilities for so-called low-resource languages, or languages ​​for which there isn't much material available on the Internet.

Oddly enough, I was able to cause Gemini to fail at the first prompt where I entered a query about language translation. This wasn't intentional on my part, but the failure with the “unsafe” content warning suggests that something very basic is buggy in this preview release.

I also put GPT-4o through a coding test and it passed the test, except for one odd result.

The failure comes despite Google's technical report for Gemini 1.5 Pro, which lists excellent test results for the program in low-resource languages.

Preview mode is available for anyone to try for free on Google's AI Studio site.

I love translation tasks, so I thought I'd try a slightly more difficult language task that I often play in ChatGPT. It is a translation of the word from Georgian to English. Georgian is spoken by approximately 4 million people. Georgian is the main language of the Republic of Georgia, a former Soviet Union located in the region known as the Caucasus, between the Black and Caspian Seas.

Although there are many materials available for learning the Georgian language, online materials are not as plentiful as for English, French, or German. In my experience with ChatGPT, the program sometimes provided incorrect translations of various Georgian verbs, including the verb “to be,” which is spelled “ყოფნა” in the Georgian alphabet.

So I tried one of the standard Georgian queries in Gemini. Instead of simply asking Gemini to translate a sentence, I typed “Please conjugate the Georgian verb 'ყოფნა'” into the prompt. This lists first-person, second-person, singular, and plural word forms. It's plural, just like in grammar textbooks.

After the first issue a year ago, ChatGPT is now able to answer that query, listing several tenses of verbs in a well-organized tabular format.

Tiernan Ray/ZDNET

However, the response from Gemini was surprising. The response started and then stopped. A small triangle appears. When you click on it, you'll see the messages “Potentially unsafe content” and “Content not allowed.”

Tiernan Ray/ZDNET

Even weirder, when I clicked on safety settings and turned off all controls so the program wouldn't block anything, nothing changed. I got the same error.

Tiernan Ray/ZDNET

Putting the question in the form of a richer prompt didn't help either. I took the first paragraph of the Wikipedia entry (in Georgian) about Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, and reframed the question as a question about a sample of his text written in Georgian.

I asked Gemini to conjugate the verbs in the paragraph. It started responding again, but stopped with the same error.

Tiernan Ray ZDNET

Again, ChatGPT responded to the same prompt with perfect output.

Tiernan Ray/ZDNET

If you experiment a little more, you'll see that the error is special. The same query is fine in Gemini for other languages ​​such as French. For example, the French verb “être” can be conjugated as expected.

Additionally, Gemini will have no problem when asked for a quick translation from English to Georgian. For example, in response to the prompt “How do I say 'I am' in Georgian?”, you might be asked, “Here's how to use it: ვარ student — I'm a student. ვარ happy — I'm happy. is. “

But the problem is multifaceted. Gemini still failed when I asked conjugation questions just in English without actually typing the Georgian word itself. I typed “Please conjugate the present tense of the Georgian verb To Be” and still got the same error message.

These individual examples suggest that there is no problem with the format of the query as it works in other languages, and there is no problem with the Georgian translation itself as the translated examples work fine.

There may be a bug in the Gemini code, or there may be a more fundamental problem with the structure of the language model's safeguards for content. At this point, it is unknown which one.

We have reached out to Google for comment. This article will be updated if ZDNET receives a response from Google.

