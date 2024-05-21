IAB Tech Lab Summit Celebrates a Decade of Innovation Marked by “The End of the Beginning”





Major industry events converge in New York City June 11-12 to chart the course of digital advertising over the next decade amid rapid industry change.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The digital advertising ecosystem has undergone remarkable evolution over the past decade, and the upcoming IAB Tech Lab Summit marks a pivotal moment in this journey. Coinciding with IAB Tech Lab's 10th anniversary and the impending changes that will change the way the industry operates in every way, the IAB Tech Lab Summit will converge on June 11-12, 2024 at Convene (1221 6th Avenue) in New York City. do.

“The End of the Beginning” explores the fundamental changes facing the global digital advertising economy in an era of signal loss, ongoing global consumer privacy regulations, the explosive growth of connected television, and the ongoing changes in big tech. Conspiracy and how artificial intelligence will impact the future of advertising, marketing, and commerce. At the IAB Tech Lab Summit, we will delve into these topics, explore the challenges and opportunities they present, and discuss the new approaches and thinking needed to navigate the next decade of digital advertising.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, now is a time for reflection and anticipation,” said Anthony Catur, CEO of IAB Tech Lab. “This event is not just about celebrating the past, it’s about recognizing the big changes taking place right now that will forever change the future of digital advertising. Please join us in charting our path.”

This year's summit features an impressive lineup of speakers, including:

Keynote with Clara Shih: Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI, will share insights about the role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of advertising, customer relationships, and e-commerce. Fireside Chat with Kara Swisher: Kara Swisher, New York Times bestselling author, host of the On With Kara Swisher and Pivot podcasts, and editor of New York Magazine, speaks with IAB Tech Lab CEO Anthony -With Katur, his research interests include the intersection of digital media and journalism, advertising and consumer privacy, and the challenges of media being under the regulatory influence of big tech companies. Discussion with Ashkan Soltani: California Privacy Protection Agency Executive Director Ashkan Soltani discusses data privacy regulations and enforcement practices, including investigations into connected car manufacturers and rulemaking on cybersecurity audits and automated decision-making. We will talk about the agency's role in shaping the future. Industry insights and discussions: Leading experts from companies like Meta, The Trade Desk, ExtremeReach, Scanbuy, and LiveRamp discuss privacy, the future of measurement, the impact of AI on publisher traffic and MFA sites, advertising sustainability, and more discuss important topics. The evolving landscape of technology, advanced TV and addressability specifications, post-cookie IDs, and ad spending.

Since its inception, the IAB Tech Lab Summit has served as a vanguard of innovation, bringing together technology, product, and operations experts to explore the cutting edge of digital advertising. The IAB Tech Lab Summit focuses on critical technology foundations, open standards, and technology solutions that have helped drive growth and efficiency in the digital advertising economy.

“When I joined the IAB Tech Lab three years ago, I felt both excitement and trepidation. In my 25 years in the industry, I have never experienced such a whirlwind of change at once due to privacy regulations and explosive growth,” said Catur. “I've never seen it attack an ecosystem before,” he concluded. The digital advertising economy is operating in a perfect storm, and as industry change accelerates, we must be brutally honest with ourselves to adapt, transform our operations, and move forward. Leaving the past behind, that's what we're trying to do at the IAB Tech Lab Summit. ”

Attendees can expect two days of engaging discussions, networking opportunities, and actionable insights to move their business forward. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of an important reset of the digital advertising industry.

Reserve your seat at the IAB Tech Lab Summit today and work with us to shape the future of advertising technology.

About IAB Technology Lab Founded in 2014, IAB Technology Lab is a nonprofit organization that works with a global community of members to develop foundational technologies and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. It's a consortium. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology companies, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, the IAB Tech Lab focuses on brand safety and ad fraud, identity, data, consumer privacy, ad experience and measurement, and programmatic effectiveness. Focused on solutions. Initiatives include the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, the ads.txt anti-fraud specification, the Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, the VAST video specification, and the Project Rearc initiative for privacy-focused addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/. For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com.

Source IAB Tech Lab

