How to use Google Search without AI: Workaround for “udm=14”

It's hard to imagine given its popularity and entrenchment in modern society, but Google Search today is vastly different than the same service it was just a few years ago.

The most obvious recent change is the addition of generative AI search results, also known as AI summaries. Previously an option called Search Generative Experience that users had to opt into through Google Labs, Google has added these results that are generated from the entirety of every search you make using Google. The Gemini AI model attempts to summarize and extract the most relevant and important information based on your search query.

Following last week's I/O conference, Google is making this the default search experience in the US (and soon around the world) in an effort to counter and counter the rise of competitors like Perplexity and OpenAI's ChatGPT It is said that

However, many users have openly complained about the new Google Gen AI search results, noting that they are often inaccurate, in some cases dangerously so.

Good for you, Google AI: Tell it exactly what *not* to do if you get bitten by a rattlesnake.

From mushrooms to snake bites, AI content can be truly dangerous. pic.twitter.com/UZXgBjsre9

Well. (@ErinEARoss) May 19, 2024

Fortunately, there is a solution for users who want to return to a purer, more original Google search experience untainted by Gen AI results.

Google has added a new Web tab to the top of its search engine that will remove all Gen AI results and the old featured snippets that clipped text from web pages and reproduced it at the top of the search engine results page (SERP), as well as appear to remove most ads and sponsored posts.

However, there's no way to keep this option as Google's default, at least officially: you'll have to search every time to see the AI ​​results and tab through them.

Navigating to this tab every time you search can be a pain, but my old colleague Ernie Smith from the blog Tedium has come up with a clever workaround that's getting cheers from some users.

He wrote:

Is there anything you can do to minimize the hassle of having to click through web options buried in menus every time?

The answer to that question is yes. Google doesn't make this easy for you, as they seem to add extra shoddy stuff to recent URLs. However, in this case, by adding a URL parameter (udm=14) to the search, the search can directly access the web results.

In fact, as long as you set your default search engine in your browser or bookmark the following URL, you should be able to get Gen AI on the Web at https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14 is. – Get the free version of Google every time you search.

At X, users love Smith's findings and embrace them enthusiastically.

It will be interesting to see how widespread this workaround is. If enough people choose this path, will Google reconsider making Gen AI's summarized search results the new default and bring this more orderly and pure version of search back to the list of blue links?

Time will tell.

