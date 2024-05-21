South Korean and Swiss forums address digital trust in the era of AI and technological innovation





A public talk event hosted by the Swiss Embassy in Seoul on Monday highlighted the importance and challenges of building digital trust in a world of continuous advances in AI and technological innovation. As part of Korea-Switzerland Innovation Week, panelists from the public and private sectors, academia, and the media participated in an open talk “Building Bridges to Digital Trust.” The event covered the multifaceted aspects of digital trust and the history of technologies that ensure social trust between humans. , the weaknesses and vulnerabilities of modern digital technologies, and how to harness innovation in humanitarian efforts.After the congratulatory speech by the Swiss Ambassador, Ambassador Benedict Wechsler, Head of the Digital Department at the Swiss Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, began his public lecture. South Korea's Dagmar Schmidt-Taltagli and South Korea's Science and Technology Ambassador Shin Sung-chul While there are other actors, such as academia and civil society, governments must play a role in building digital trust, Wexler said, adding that as a nation, governments must play a role in building digital trust. emphasized Switzerland's role in In promoting digital trust, most of the organizations and governments that help organize the digital world are located in Geneva. As we seek to find new methods and tools and answers that are appropriate for our times, we need to combine, on the one hand, political processes and dialogue with all stakeholders. Professor Kim Young-dae, director of the Policy Science and Technology Research Center at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), discusses adversaries to digital trust and how they compromise the technology by inserting false or fake inputs. We discussed. Technologies such as machine learning, self-driving cars, drones, blockchain, and 5G or 6G cellular communications mean that all critical components of digital transformation and Industry 4.0 operate on input data, and that attackers can It can be disrupted, blocked, impersonated, or faked, Kim said. He explained. Kim said the adversary's environment must be considered, from the design to the implementation of infrastructure that allows the adversary to control inputs to emerging systems. We are discovering so many problems with AI and trying to solve them during development. In fact, to make our society more secure, we should strive to proactively fix these vulnerabilities directly. Next, Mr. Baltazar Stechelin, Special Envoy of the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to China and Head of the ICRC's Regional Delegation to East Asia, provided a perspective from the humanitarian field. Stahelin said the use of digital technology has great potential, but requires a particularly thoughtful approach when used in vulnerable situations. At the ICRC, we believe that technology must be human-centred and that this requires its responsible and ethical use. This is especially important in situations of conflict, as people are often unable to opt out. Stehelin further argued that the human-centered and ethical use of technology does not mean that humanitarian organizations such as the ICRC reject technology, adding that the combination of satellite imagery and AI and deep learning has become increasingly important in the humanitarian field. He explained how drones and infrared radiation are used. Cameras and AI are used to search for landmines, and how data mining is used to search for missing people in conflict zones. Reliability in the age of generative AI was also addressed during the public lecture through a presentation by Ha Jung-woo, Head of AI Innovation at Naver Cloud, one of the South Korean tech giants. We hope that AI will provide some solutions to assist humans with a variety of tasks, but fairness, accountability, and transparency are issues, Ha said. Misinformation, bias, toxicity, and overconfidence are often problems with AI. Mr. Ha argued that balancing innovation and reliability requires a rational approach in policies, regulations, standards, guidelines, and technical reports. Respect for cultural diversity, inclusivity and global solidarity are also important to the trustworthiness of AI, he said. Finally, Mélanie Kolbet-Guillot, Head of Digital Policy at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne's Center for Digital Trust (EPFL), explains what exactly digital trust is and how to create it. I mentioned perhaps the most basic question: The social sciences and technology sectors approach the concept differently. The most useful definition I've found is that digital trust is the trust users have in the ability of people, technology, and processes to create a secure digital world, Kolbe-Guillot said. The social sciences see it as social capital, but if you ask someone from a technology perspective, the concept of trust is often seen as a vulnerability, something that is susceptible to exploitation.

Choi Ji-young, editor-in-chief of Korea JoongAng Ilbo, participated in the open talk as a discussant and outlined the challenges news media face in building digital trust with readers. One very important aspect of digital trust is media. Because the media truly bridges the gap between politics, civil society and business, Choi said. However, as everyone knows, the media faces many crises, and that is also true in South Korea. A Reuters Journalism Research Institute survey of 46 countries found that only 20% of South Koreans trust the media, ranking 41st out of 46 countries. Incorporating AI and technology into your business and how you do it is also important. The challenges we face. Korea-Switzerland Innovation Week will continue until Friday at the Swiss Embassy in Seodaemun-gu, western Seoul.

Written by Im Jeong-won

