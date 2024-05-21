Research reveals that when pig hearts and kidneys are transplanted into humans, changes occur in each cell





NYU Langone Health surgical teams transplanted the world's first genetically modified pig kidneys into humans in September and November 2021, followed by two pig hearts in summer 2022. These procedures were performed on patients who were declared dead based on neurological criteria (deceased) and were maintained on a ventilator with the consent of their families. To demonstrate progress in this field, NYU Langone Health transplanted a pig kidney into a living patient in April 2024.

Now, two new analyzes, one published in Med on May 21 and the other published online in Nature Medicine on May 17, show that patients who died before, during, and immediately after xenotransplant surgery Changes were revealed at the organ and single cell level in the recipient's body. The team of scientists worked with surgeons to take blood and tissue samples and analyze changes in tens of thousands of cells.

The Medpaper, led by researchers at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Broad Institute, and Harvard University, tracks the genetic and cellular activity of two pig kidneys that were transplanted into humans and one that was not transplanted. compared with pig kidney samples. To do this, the research team used several techniques, including single-cell RNA sequencing. This determined the order (sequence) of the molecular letters that make up the pig and human genes that are activated in different cell types during the procedure.

In this study, although the transplanted pig kidneys were not completely rejected by the recipient's body (there was no immediate renal failure), the transplanted (exogenous) set of immune cells, human peripheral blood It was shown to cause a strong reaction in mononuclear cells (PBMC). ) organs function similarly to attack foreign invaders such as viruses. Treatment with anti-rejection drugs has also shown no immediate rejection, but a new study finds evidence of more subtle reactions that can cause xenograft failure over time. Ta.

Specifically, pig kidneys were observed to induce antibody-mediated rejection at the molecular level. When the body produces immune proteins called antibodies that are specific to the transplanted organ, it recruits natural killer cells, macrophages, and T cells that can damage the organ. The researchers also observed an increase in tissue repair mechanisms in the pig kidneys, confirming that certain cells proliferate as part of the healing process. Since normal cells that turn into cancer cells also actively proliferate, the mechanism requires attention.

“We are investigating the cellular mechanisms that determine how human immune cells respond to xenotransplantation in the short term,” said Jeff D. Bork, Ph.D., co-senior author of both studies and director of the New York University Grossman Graduate School of Systems Genetics Laboratory. We have elucidated this in detail.” medicine. These results provide new insights into how to further manipulate pig organs for transplantation and adjust immunosuppressive treatments to improve tolerance of foreign organs.

By tracking the interactions between the kidney and the human system several times a day, researchers found that pig organ immune cells stimulated a response immediately after transplantation, while human immune cells responded within 48 hours. They discovered that it invades pig organs and controls signal transmission. Measuring the extent to which pig immune cells mount a first wave of immune attack against transplants (xenografts) could shape future efforts to prevent irreversible cell damage to transplants the authors state.

transplanted heart

Another new paper, published in Nature Medicine, features multi-omics analysis of human cells surrounding pig hearts and cadavers, in which gene activity (transcriptomics) and cell We analyzed the proteins (proteomics), lipids, and metabolites (intermediates in biological pathways) that exist within the body. They also observed a sudden and significant increase in the number of certain cell types in cadavers transplanted with pig hearts. At D1, in one of the human cadavers, activated T cell and natural killer (NK) cell populations within the PBMC population increased from approximately 1% at 30 hours post-transplant to over 20% of the total PBMC population at 66 hours post-procedure. However, no increase was observed in the other case. This dramatic immune response to the organ is a complication called perioperative cardiac xenograft failure (PCXD), which results in a harmful influx of immune cells (inflammation) and a complication that can thicken the tissue and impair its function. Involves erroneous healing attempts (tissue remodeling).

The worst outcome experienced by this single death may have been due in part to the fact that this heart was smaller than expected for the recipient's size and required additional procedures to compensate. said the researchers. These factors can block blood flow and oxygen to the heart for long periods of time and are known to cause ischemia-reperfusion injury when supply is restored. The research team observed that PCXD-associated immune changes were exacerbated in the presence of reperfusion injury.

This study demonstrated that multi-omics can be used to reveal a complete picture of what is happening in xenograft recipients, said Co-senior author of both studies and a member of the Department of Surgery faculty. said Dr. Brendan Keating. New York University Grossman School of Medicine. The team that performed the xenotransplant had several theories as to why the first deceased had more problems, but multi-omics will help define complications and address them in the future. may be used for.

Robert Montgomery, MD, PhD, and H. Leon Pachter, MD, professor and chair of the Department of Surgery, were co-senior authors of the nephrology paper. The study was co-led by co-senior author Bo Xia, Ph.D. He was a graduate student at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine at the time of his research and is currently a principal investigator at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Broad Institute at Harvard University. Co-lead authors were Wangqing Pan and Binghang Zhen from Dr. Sias's group at the Broad Institute, and Dr. Weiming Zhang from the Institute for Systems Genetics at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine. Jiangshan Bai of the Broad Institute is another author.

Other authors of the NYU Langone study were Dr. Brendan Camerato and Yinan Zhu of the Institute for Systems Genetics. Jeffrey M. Stern, MD, Elaina P. Weldon, MD, ACNP-BC, MSN, Jacqueline Kim, MD, Karen Kalil, MD, Massimo Mangiola, MD, and Adam Griesemer, MD, of NYU Langone Transplant Institute; Dr. Adriana Hegai and Peter Main from the Center for Genome Technology. Ziyan Lin and her colleague Alireza Khodadadi-Jamayran of the Applied Bioinformatics Laboratory and Philip M. Sommer, MD, of the Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative Care, and Pain Medicine.

In addition to Dr. Keating, corresponding author of the Nature Medicine heart study, co-lead authors are Dr. Eloy Schmauf and Dr. Shea, Dr. Brian Peening of the Providence Cancer Institute in Oregon, and Mede Mohebnasab of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Division It was Mr. , Chechen Zhu of Stanford University, Dr. Stern of the Systems Genetics Institute, and Dr. Zhang.

Additional authors from the Transplant Institute are Jacqueline Kim, MD; David Andrijevic, MD; Karen Kalil; Ian S. Jaffe; Simon H. Williams, PhD; Elaina P. Weldon; Marcy Williams; Qian Guo; Sophie Widowski; Vashishta Tatapudi, MD; Massimo Manjola, PhD; Navneet Narula, MD; Nader Moazami, MD; Harvey I. Paz, MD; and Adam Griesemer, MD. Additional authors from NYU Langone are Brendan Camellato, PhD, Larisa Kagermazova, and Yeahn Zhu of the Institute for Systems Genetics; Feng-Xia Liang, PhD, and Joseph Sall, PhD, of the Department of Cell Biology; Adriana Heguy, PhD, of the Department of Pathology; and Han Chen, PhD, and Ramin Herati, PhD, of the Department of Medicine.

Additional authors are from the University of Pennsylvania, Stanford University, University of Oxford, Broad Institute, Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University of Saudi Arabia, Paris Transplant and Organ Regeneration Institute, Cleveland Clinic, University of Eastern Finland, 10x Genomics, USA Contributor from. Therapeutics (funder), and Revivicor Inc. All authors are listed on the research manuscript.

The authors would like to thank the families of the deceased for their generous donations to science and LiveOnNY for providing family support at the end of life. The kidney research was supported through National Institutes of Health grants RM1HG009491 and DP5OD033430. The cardiac research was supported by National Institutes of Health grants R01 AI144522 and P30CA016087. Another source of funding for heart research was the Orion Research Foundation. Jurj Jansson Foundation; Vilho, Yrj, Visl Foundation. Arne Koskeron Foundation. Antti and Tyne Soinen Foundation.

Dr. Boeke is founder and consultant for CDI Labs Inc., Neochromosome Inc., and ReOpen Diagnostics. He serves or has served on the scientific advisory boards of Logomix Inc., Modern Meadow Inc., Rome Therapeutics Inc., Sample6 Inc., Sangamo Inc., Tessera Therapeutics Inc., and the Wyss Institute, all unrelated to his current job.

Dr. Montgomery serves on the scientific advisory boards of eGenesis, Sanofi, Regeneron, CareDx, Hansa Biopharma, and is a consultant for Recombinetics. He has also received consulting fees from Hansa Medical, Regeneron, ThermoFisher Scientific, Genentech, CareDx, One Lambda, ITB Med, Sanofi, and PPD Development, all of which are unrelated to this study. These relationships are governed by the policies of NYU Langone Health.

