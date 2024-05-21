Starfish Space signs $37.5 million contract with Space Force for on-orbit maintenance vehicles





WASHINGTON Startup Starfish Space has been awarded a $37.5 million contract with the U.S. Space Force to develop, launch and operate its Otter satellite maintenance vehicle in geostationary orbit through 2026.

The four-year contract is a so-called STRATFI (Strategic Financing Increment) contract, awarded by Space Systems Command's Space Access Assurance Program Office. He combined $37.5 million in government funding with an additional $30 million in venture capital investment.

The STRATFI agreement is used by the Department of Defense to bridge the funding gap between technology development and real-world applications.

The project is another step in providing warfighters with what they need for sustained space maneuver, Col. Joyce Balson, chief of maintenance, mobility and logistics for the Space Systems Command, said on May 20. said in a news release on the day.

“Enhanced maneuverability”

Balson said the Otter spacecraft will demonstrate the ability to provide expanded maneuvering options for military satellites.

DoD satellites in GEO typically do not have the ability to easily navigate themselves. The Otter spacecraft provides enhanced maneuvering by docking and attaching to a client satellite and using Otter's proprietary propulsion system to push or pull the military satellite to make specific movements or adjustments to its orbit.

Starfish Space, based in Kent, Washington, was founded in 2019 by former Blue Origin and NASA engineers.

The company plans to operate the Otter fleet as a commercial service. The company said in a May 20 statement that the spacecraft will navigate close to government satellites (even those that are not ready or configured), dock, and maneuver while attached. Said it can be done. This enhanced maneuver service by Otter increases the resiliency, tactical responsiveness, and strategic flexibility of U.S. assets in orbit in support of national defense priorities.

Other possible uses

The Space Force is considering various options to increase its ability to maneuver orbiting satellites. In-orbit refueling is also an option. Another is to use a maintenance spacecraft like Otter. Starfish Spaces Otter includes enhanced maneuverability capabilities such as station maintenance and life extension, orbital transfer, and ultimately orbital abandonment to ensure access to critical orbital slots while demonstrating responsible discipline in space. Additionally, it has a wide range of uses, Balson said.

Details of the specific government assets targeted by the Otters' first mission have not yet been disclosed.

Over the past several years, Starfish Space has received several small business innovation research contracts from SpaceWERX, the technology arm of the Space Force. The company launched an Otterpup demonstration mission in low Earth orbit in 2023, but an anomaly occurred that prevented it from completing successfully.

Trevor Bennett, co-founder of Starfish Space, said Starfish looks forward to working with the Space Force to build the capabilities needed to enable dynamic space operations.

The STRATFI program will enable the rapid acquisition of new capacity and match government resources with private capital from investors, he said. The Space Force mission will also help the government develop plans to integrate commercial services and Department of Defense activities.

