



Hotwire Announces Global AI Innovation Team for Consulting and AI Product Suite

Launch of GAIO.tech, a generative AI optimization solution that provides clients with transparency and influence through AI chatbots

Hotwire, a global communications and marketing consultancy, today launched its global AI innovation team and its first proprietary AI tool, GAIO.tech. The tool provides unique insights into brand reputation, influence, and recommendations from AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity. GAIO.tech is the first in a series of AI technology and consulting solutions that Hotwire will launch in the coming months to help global brands use AI as part of their marketing and communications strategies to better achieve their business goals. We will support you to do so. Hotwire has appointed Sven Winnefeld as Vice President of AI Innovation to lead the AI ​​team across Hotwire's global organization. In addition to developing a unique suite of AI-powered solutions, this team will consult with clients on their AI strategies and communications programs.

According to MuckRack’s “State of AI in PR 2024” report, 64% of PR professionals are currently using generative AI tools, compared to just 28% a year ago. This rapid adoption will shape how AI is used in PR and marketing to engage target audiences and stakeholders. By building a team dedicated to AI innovation for communications and marketing, we are able to keep our clients ahead of the competition through unique AI insights and technology, executed responsibly. Heather Carnahan, Global CEO, Hotwire He said he could do it.

With Hotwires GAIO.tech, marketing and communications professionals at technology and innovation companies can see how their brands and products appear on AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and more. You will be able to better understand the opportunities that influence these answers. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) measures and focuses on keywords and backlinks, but at GAIO.tech, brands can use Generated Artificial Intelligence Optimization (GAIO) to help their brands with these AI chatbots. You will be able to recognize which media by understanding mentions and identifying the most prominent answers and sources. Outlets, channels, and influencers are leveraged and prioritized. This allows clients to better inform their PR and marketing strategies as they navigate how Generative AI-powered research and response impacts brand reputation and awareness. .

As consumers and B2B buyers increasingly rely on Generative AI for research, marketing and communications teams can understand how consumers use these tools and improve their companies and products. Developing strategies for optimal positioning will become increasingly important. GAIO.tech provides insights into ChatGPT and other AI chatbot answers, including identifying the most cited products, brands, and sources. Sven Winnefeld, Hotwire's vice president of AI innovation, said the tool will help Hotwire work with AI to provide clients with the insights they need to create the most effective marketing and communications programs for the future. He says this is just the beginning of the effort.

Available immediately to Hotwire clients, GAIO.tech enables brands to:

Gain insight into what AI chatbots are saying about your brand and products Compare your brand awareness across AI chatbots to competing brands Identify the top publications, influencers, and channels your AI chatbot sources most frequently Create a strategy to influence AI chatbot answers, message delivery, and brand awareness

Hotwire continues its AI consulting and partnered with think tank House of Beautiful Business earlier this year to release a report titled “Brand Narratives in the Age of AI.” Featuring input from experts at the forefront of AI, including journalists, cyberpsychologists, designers, and brand leaders, this report unravels the AI ​​trends and narratives shaping the business environment and social perception, and explores the ways in which communications and We've developed a new brand positioning framework that marketing leaders can leverage. It can be used to create benchmarks and create your own AI narratives.

Hotwire will discuss generative AI optimization and demonstrate GAIO.tech during the Sven Winnefelds keynote at the AMEC Global Summit. There will also be a discussion by Matt Oakley, Global Head of Data and Analytics at Hotwire, and Natan Edelsburg, Chief Partnerships Officer at MuckRacks, about his future of communication measurement in an AI world.

To find out more about Hotwires AI Consulting or to learn more about our AI team, technology and capabilities, please visit our website here

About hot wire

Hotwire is a technology PR, communications and marketing consultancy. Top technology brands from around the world partner with us to provide expert consulting to grow and support their businesses. Located at the intersection of technology and humanity, our 400+ employees in 11 countries weave global experience with local expertise to define success across reputation, relationships, and revenue campaigns. , measure and iterate.

See how Hotwire, which has been at the forefront of communications and marketing for over 20 years, develops technical and engaging products.

Hotwire Whitney Wells [email protected]

