Google allows retailers to include 3D images in AI-generated ads





Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai attends the Google I/O developers conference on May 10, 2023 in Mountain View, California.

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Google announced Tuesday that it will now offer advertisers the ability to use generative artificial intelligence to create immersive visuals in their promotions, as the company further rolls out its AI tools for brands.

At Google's annual conference, Google Marketing Live, held on Tuesday, advertisers were encouraged to use visual branding, which Google calls “gives richer results” in searches, for queries that include brand names or retailer names. It was announced that the profile could be used. Your brand can also include a video or an overview of your product.

Last week, Google announced plans to change its search results pages to prioritize a feature called “AI Overview,” which uses AI to summarize information at the top of the search results page. This move could push organic content and ads further down the page, resulting in a potentially game-changing move for publishers and advertisers.

Google said Tuesday that ads will appear within AI summaries and that they will be relevant to both queries and information. Posts will be clearly labeled as “Sponsored.” The ad includes a virtual try-on option, a technology Google introduced in collaboration with some retailers last year.

“All a seller needs to do is provide a few high-quality images of the shoe from different angles. We use advanced AI technology to create a 360-degree view of the shoe. ,” Google said in a blog post.

Google hasn't disclosed how many sponsored spots it will display within AI Overview for each anticipated AI query, or how the company decides which ones to feature. A Google spokesperson said the company is “starting with small-scale testing in the United States.”

Alphabet is seeing a rebound in Google's advertising business this year, following a decline in 2022 and a slow recovery last year. Total revenue rose 15% in the second quarter, the fastest growth since early 2022. Executives said when they released the report last month that they had seen an increase in customer conversions from advertising clients using P-MAX's generative AI tools.

The company said it will offer advertisers more image editing tools and that Google AI will generate more visual options and “context” for ads. For example, Google said that if a user searches for “short-term storage” and clicks on an ad for a storage facility, Google AI may recommend storage unit sizes and packaging materials while providing a link to the website.

