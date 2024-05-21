



Summary: Google confirmed on Monday that it will offer its Workspace productivity suite free for 18 months to new business customers. To qualify for the deal, companies must sign a three-year contract, after which they can receive deep discounts, Bloomberg reported. The move comes as Google's rival Microsoft grapples with the aftermath of major cyber incidents, most notably a series of nation-state-sponsored breaches of core company products last year. It was a violation of Google said in a report on Monday that repeated security issues with Microsoft require better alternatives for businesses and public sector organizations alike. For a limited time, new enterprise customers will receive special pricing on Workspace Enterprise Plus, AI Security add-on, Mandiant Incident Response Retainer, and migration assistance, the company announced. Google has confirmed that public sector organizations that switch over 500 users to his Workspace Enterprise Plus will receive a year of free service. Dive Insight:

The Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity Review Board criticized Microsoft in an April report that Google referenced.

When the People's Republic of China government-affiliated hacker group known as Storm-0558 breached Microsoft's cloud environment last year, it cost a fortune in espionage, the CSRB report said, adding that Storm-0558 was not successful. He added that this was due to the following reasons: Details of a series of security failures at Microsoft.

During an earnings call last month, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy criticized Microsoft, AWS's main competitor in the battle for cloud supremacy, by pointing out that not all providers offer the same services. It was criticized in a way that was wrapped up in. [security] Achievements.

Google acquired Mandiantand Siemplify two years ago to strengthen its cloud security. The No. 3 cloud service provider was also the first of his three big hyperscalers to cut data transmission charges earlier this year in another effort to attract enterprise business.

But security remains at the heart of Google's cloud strategy.

Google acknowledged in a report that it was the target of a series of cyberattacks related to Storm-0558 in a series of incidents known as “Operation Aurora” in 2009.

No organization is immune from becoming a target for highly sophisticated and relentless adversaries, the company said. In the more than 14 years since Project Aurora, we have undertaken a complete overhaul of our platform's fundamental architecture, defense-in-depth approach, and culture around our core security principles to protect our internal systems and customers from such breaches. I went.

Microsoft also takes security seriously, CEO Satya Nadella emphasized during an April earnings call. A company spokesperson reaffirmed that commitment in an email, noting that the company recently signed on to the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's Secure by Design initiative.

Microsoft continues to work closely with stakeholders across the cybersecurity community, the spokesperson said.

