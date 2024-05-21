Israeli alternative protein technology





Israel could create more than 200 vegan alternative protein companies over the next 10 years, contributing $2.5 billion to the domestic economy in exports, wages and taxes, if entrepreneurs are given the right support. Dew.

The Israel Innovation Authority, the World Economic Forum (WEF) through the C4IR Israel-led Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Network, and the Good Food Institute Israel are pleased to announce the publication of a first-of-its-kind 23-page collection of Israeli case studies. released a comprehensive report. Israel's alternative protein ecosystem. The title is “Building a Vibrant Food Innovation Ecosystem: How Israel is Promoting Alternative Proteins Across Sectors.”

The report highlights Israel's already strong position in the alternative protein field. Last year, Israel saw a record high of 15 start-ups in the field of alternative proteins, with over 80 start-ups active in this field and over 200 in food technology. The sector ranks second in the world in terms of private investment, accounting for approximately 10% of total global investment in the sector, second only to the United States.

Israeli innovation

Though the industry is still in its infancy, there is growing recognition that alternative proteins, such as “meat” made from plants, meat cultured from animal cells, or meat derived from fermentation, have transformative potential, especially for farmers who can benefit and lead the transition to a thriving alternative protein economy, the authors write.

They believe that with a well-structured state support strategy in place, by the end of this decade more than 200 companies and more than a dozen manufacturing facilities will be established in Israel's alternative protein sector, accounting for a third of the manufacturing industry. It is predicted that 10,000 jobs will be created. Nextfarm's vegan protein is moving towards commercial production. (Credit: Nextfarm)

Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, said: “Israel's proactive approach to fostering alternative protein innovation reflects our commitment to shaping a sustainable future for generations to come. By investing in applied academic research, nurturing innovative startups at every stage, and fostering international collaboration, we are accelerating the growth of Israel's alternative protein ecosystem. Positioned to advance innovative solutions, Israel is poised to redefine the global landscape of alternative protein technologies and make major changes towards a more resilient food future.”

Bruce Friedrich, president and founder of the Good Food Institute, says non-animal protein is a food system climate change intervention on par with renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs). he added. First, renewable energy, EVs, and alternative proteins are not going to change our desire to consume energy, drive cars, and eat meat. They are changing the way these products are manufactured. Second, renewable energy, EVs, and alternative proteins are market-based solutions that can rapidly accelerate the global adoption curve once key challenges are resolved, allowing science and expansion in parts of the world can be expanded globally. ”

The report argues for its important contribution to combating climate change, enhancing biodiversity and food security, and as an evolving economic tool. and that there is significant support from Israeli and multinational institutions in addressing key barriers facing today's ecosystem, including cost competitiveness, regulatory ambiguity, research infrastructure, and scalability challenges. is also emphasized. This further highlights the potential for global cooperation, given the inherently transdisciplinary nature of this field.

Vegan technology can serve as a value-added agricultural sector compared to conventional production, dramatically reducing emissions, feeding more people with fewer resources, and reducing public health risks. mitigation and free up land and water around the world for restoration and biodiversity restoration. the authors wrote.

“Major countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, the UK and the US are increasingly recognizing the pivotal role of alternative proteins in shaping the future of food technology and innovation. We recognize that by adopting alternative protein sources alongside traditional production methods, these countries are driving economic progress while highlighting the potential benefits for both the environment and public health. ” the report continues.

Israel became the first country in the world to approve cultured beef by approving Aleph Farms Whole Cut, and the third country in the world to approve cultured meat products.

Alternative proteins could support 9.8 million jobs and $1.1 trillion in economic value worldwide by 2050, according to a 2021 report. External estimates of the size of the alternative protein market by 2030 vary widely, starting at $58 billion. to $570 billion. – However, they all predict solid growth given today's market size. Growth in this market will require unprecedented cooperation, investment, and innovation in this area.

