Samsung's first Copilot Plus PC is the Galaxy Edge4 Book





Microsoft unveiled its entire line of Copilot Plus PCs at Monday's Surface event, and Samsung's entry includes one 14-inch laptop and two 16-inch laptops, collectively known as the Galaxy Book4 Edge. Pre-order now and Samsung will give you a free 50-inch TV. Come on down!

The 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Edge starts at $1,349.99 and is powered by a 12-core 3.4 GHz Snapdragon X Elite processor with 4.0 GHz dual-core boost, 16 GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD (up to 1 TB). It features a 14-inch, 120Hz 2880 x 1800 AMOLED touchscreen with up to 500 nits of brightness, HDR and VRR and 120% P3 color gamut. It features two USB 4 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and a combo audio jack. Weight is 2.6 lbs.

That is the synergy of all galaxies. Image: Samsung

There are two versions of the 16-inch model. One with the top-of-the-line Snapdragon is. The display specs are the same as the 14-inch, only larger. In addition to two USB 4 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and combo audio, each 16-inch model has a USB 3.2 Type-A port and a microSD card slot. Both weigh 3.4 pounds.

According to Samsung's press release specifications, all three have a RAM cap of 16 GB, which is the minimum for the Copilot Plus PC and feels a bit inadequate. These include the Samsung Knox secure enclave and a set of features that allow you to share data with your Samsung Galaxy Phone. Synergy!

You should be able to pre-order all three models starting May 20th. As mentioned above, while supplies last, Samsung is giving away a cheap 50-inch TV that normally costs $379 with pre-orders.

