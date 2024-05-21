LG's new Business Innovation Center at Englewood Cliffs offers a wide range of commercial solutions





LG North American Headquarters, Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, Architect: HOK

LG Business Solutions USA has officially opened its state-of-the-art Business Innovation Center, a 3,600-square-foot showroom at the LG Electronics North American Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs. This newest location joins LG Business Innovation Centers in Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The new center will provide resellers, partners and customers with a one-stop technology showcase that demonstrates LG's complete portfolio of innovative commercial technologies and wide range of business solutions.

The latest LG BIC will help B2B partners and customers explore and plan for the future of their workspaces, customer environments and commercial properties, said David Bacher, head of marketing for LG Business Solutions USA.

Our new LG BICs offer a gallery-like experience for integrators and commercial customers, with each awe-inspiring display evoking new opportunities made possible by the latest LG innovations, said Batcher. , digital signage displays, direct view light emitting diode solutions, projectors, gram laptops, edge computing products, information technology solutions, electric vehicle chargers, CLOi autonomous mobile robots, medical displays, etc. We hope this showroom will serve as a reference point for technology professionals and businesses across the Northeast considering new technology-enabled solutions and experiences for everything from hospitals and retail stores to restaurants and entertainment venues. I'm here.

Designed as a walk-through experience, BIC visitors will be welcomed with an impressive wall-sized LG DVLED display, as well as LG's entire line of CLOi autonomous mobile robots, including CarryBot, GuideBot, and ServeBot.

As you walk through the entrance, the next area features a number of large LG DVLED displays. He then moves on to the EV charger section, where he explains how LG's recently launched multiple models of EV charging stations serve the commercial charging needs of his B2B customers, ranging from hotels and restaurants to hospitals and schools, stadiums and offices. Learn if you're a good fit.

Our nearby computing area offers hands-on access to a variety of IT and desktop solutions, including LG gram laptops from 11″ to 17″, monitors up to 49″ with 4K and ultrawide options, and thin client all-in-ones and thin clients. You can experience it. Client box for flexible edge computing.

LG's commercial line of ProBeam and CineBeam projectors are the next visible display, installed directly across from a room dedicated to digital signage, and how LG's catalog has something for every need and every location. It shows how prepared you are.

Our next stop showcases the growth of LG's family of medical solutions. We have a variety of digital displays, including diagnostic monitors, radiology monitors, surgical monitors, and computer monitors with special features such as unique aspect ratios for optimal viewing of medical images and documents.

The final section of the BIC shows why LG is the leading television provider for the lodging and hospitality industry in the United States, offering a variety of commercial-grade smart hotel TVs in 55-inch and 75-inch sizes with up to 4K Ultra HD resolution. is on display.

NJ BIC helps integrators demonstrate to their clients the vast possibilities available by deploying LG's commercial technology, and provides a hands-on experience of its look, feel and operation to aid decision-making and inform new investments. Bacher said it's a technological playground to create expectations.

