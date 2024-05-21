You'll soon see ads in the new AI overview in Google Search





Last week, Google introduced a radical overhaul of search that will show AI-generated answers to users' queries. The company now says it will soon begin including ads within its AI briefs, called autoresponders.

Google on Tuesday announced plans to test search and shopping ads with AI summaries, a move that could extend the company's dominance in search ads into a new era. Google quickly rolled out AI Overview to all U.S. English users after announcing the feature at its I/O developer conference last week, but it's unclear how widely or quickly ads will start appearing. is.

A screenshot published by Google shows a user asking how to get wrinkles out of clothes is shown an AI-generated summary of tips from the web, followed by a carousel ad for a sprayer that purports to declutter your wardrobe. It shows how to do it.

Google's AI brief aims to prevent users from moving to alternatives such as ChatGPT and startup Perplexity. These use AI-generated text to answer many of the questions traditionally asked of Google. When and how Google will integrate advertising into his AI overview has been a key question surrounding the company's ChatGPT catch-up strategy. Search ads are the company's biggest source of revenue, and even subtle changes to ad placement or design can make a huge difference to Google's revenue.

Google provided few details about its new overview ad format in Tuesday's announcement. If an ad is relevant to both the query and the information within the AI ​​Overview, it will be given the opportunity to appear in a section clearly labeled as sponsored within the AI ​​Overview, according to Google's Vice President and General of Advertising. Her manager Vidhya Srinivasan said in a blog post. .

AI Overview will utilize ads from an advertiser's existing campaigns, which means advertisers don't have to opt out of the experiment entirely or adjust the settings or design of the ads they see in the feature. No action from advertisers is required, Srinivasan wrote.

When Google began experimenting with AI-generated answers in search last year, it announced it would integrate ads for certain products into the feature. In one example at the time, a sponsored option appeared at the top of an AI-generated list of kids' hiking backpacks. Google said that in early testing, users found the ads above and below the AI ​​overview helpful. Google's much smaller rival Bing shows product ads in its Bing Copilot search chatbot, but a test conducted by WIRED on Monday showed that Bings competitor AI Overview doesn't show ads. There wasn't.

