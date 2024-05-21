Microsoft's Satya Nadella wants us to stop treating AI like humans





(Bloomberg) — A week after OpenAI unveiled a personal assistant that can laugh, sing and speak in different voices, the company's closest partners are ambivalent about how people should interact with artificial intelligence tools. showed different views.

“I don't like to anthropomorphize AI,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told Bloomberg TV on Monday, referring to the practice of using verbs and nouns to describe AI that is typically meant for humans. “I think of it as a tool, in a way.”

Naderas' comments signal an ongoing debate in the tech industry about how far to humanize AI services, as technology advances and responds in ways that appear more human-like. Last week, a Google executive told Bloomberg that while it is possible to build AI tools that show emotions, the company wants to focus on the very useful, the extremely useful.

OpenAI took a different approach. Last week, the company demonstrated a new voice assistant that understands emotions and can express its own. At multiple points during the presentation, her AI's voice appeared to be audible to employees using the tool on stage. Many on social media compared the feature to the dystopian movie “Her,” a comparison fueled by a particular audio option that users described as resembling movie star Scarlett Johansson.

In a statement to NPR, Johansson said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman contacted him and asked him to consider adding a voice chat feature. Johansson said Altman tried to sell her the idea that he could help consumers feel at ease with the seismic shift between humans and AI. She refused, and she said she was subsequently forced to hire a lawyer over OpenAI's decision to move forward with similar claims. (OpenAI has since removed that audio and replaced it with a different one.)

Even before ChatGPT brought AI into mainstream consciousness, technology companies were introducing technology, usually featuring female-coded names and characteristics, in an apparent effort to help people connect with and feel comfortable with technology. AI programs were often given human personalities. Naderus Microsoft is not immune to its actions either. Over the years, the company has released a variety of conversational and her AI programs, including Tay and Cortana, named after Halos' female-shaped AI assistant. And who can forget Bing AI's rogue persona, Sydney? It's a natural tendency to want to explain artificial intelligence in human terms, as people try to explain the math, numbers, and code behind the software in a way that users can relate to, and how AI learns. I'll say something. . The temptation will only grow as technology companies release more capable products that enable real-time conversations.

But Nadella said in the interview that users should be mindful that the capabilities exhibited by AI software are not human intelligence. “It has intelligence, if you want to call it that, but it's not the same intelligence that I have,” he said.

In fact, Nadella even lamented the choice of the term artificial intelligence, which was first coined in the 1950s. I think one of his most unfortunate names is Artificial Intelligence. I think I should have called it another intelligence. Because I have my intelligence. ” he said. We don't need artificial intelligence.

Nadella hopes AI software can help in times of need. I think that's the ideal relationship.

