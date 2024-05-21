



Facturation.net is Canada's leading provider of cloud-based billing and billing software. With many customers in Canada, the company's mission is to assist physicians and their administrative staff with medical billing and provide customized software and services.

“As our business grew, we realized that our existing Azure infrastructure could no longer meet our needs. As costs and complexity increased, we were looking for a more scalable and cost-effective solution,” Facturation. said Jacob Verret, CTO of net. After evaluating several options, you decide to migrate your production VMs to Google Cloud.

The challenge was to find a way to migrate the Facturation.net production virtual machines (VMs) in Azure over a weekend without impacting production workloads. The company needed a simple, reliable and cost-effective solution.

After researching our options, Facturation.net decided to use Migrate to Virtual Machines (M2VM) with Google Cloud.

M2VM, part of Google Cloud Migration Center, lets you migrate virtual machines from VMware, AWS, and Azure environments to Compute Engine in minutes. M2VM allows you to migrate VMs securely, quickly, and at scale.

M2VM is designed to be simple and easy to use. It has a user-friendly interface and requires no special skills or expertise. This service has several benefits that make it a great choice for cloud-to-cloud migrations, including:

Fast and efficient migration: M2VM uses a high-performance data transfer engine that can migrate VMs quickly and efficiently.

Proven reliability: Google Cloud customers have used M2VM to migrate hundreds of thousands of VMs from on-premises and cloud environments.

Enterprise-grade security: M2VM uses industry-standard security protocols to protect your data during migration.

Cost-effective: As a managed service, M2VM is a cost-effective solution that can save you money on your cloud migration. There are no additional costs for these associated Google resources.

Migrate Azure VMs to Google Cloud

The Facturation.net team used the following step-by-step approach to migrate VMs using M2VM.

The team created a detailed migration plan that included the list of VMs to be migrated, the targeted Google Cloud projects, and desired migration start and end times. We also ensured that the VMs were properly prepared for migration, including the latest security patches installed and unnecessary services disabled.

You created a migration project in the Google Cloud console, enabled M2VM, added an Azure source, and defined the target project for the migration process on Google Cloud.

To begin the migration process, the team selected the VMs to be migrated and the target Google Cloud project. M2VM then created a replication job for each VM. The team monitored the progress of the replication job on her M2VM console.

Once the replication job was complete, we tested the migrated VMs to ensure they were working properly, and then performed a cutover to switch traffic from the Azure VMs to the new Google Cloud VMs.

After the migration was complete, the team cleaned up Azure resources that were no longer needed.

Fast, flexible, secure migration to Google Cloud

We were very happy with the results of our migration using M2VM. The process was easy and the intuitive user interface allowed us to migrate our VMs without any issues. Furthermore, Alexander Grange, Senior Cloud Architect at Facturation.Net, who led the migration effort, said, “It was incredibly fast, and he was able to migrate all of his production VMs to Google Cloud in one weekend.” says.

In addition, Facturation.net does not experience any data loss or corruption during the migration process, and because M2VM uses industry-standard protocols, the team was confident that the company's data would be safe during the migration process. The migration costs were also very reasonable, allowing Facturation.net to save money on cloud migration.

Overall, thanks to the Migration to Virtual Machines and Google Cloud teams, Facturation.net was able to migrate from Azure to Google Cloud quickly and without impacting our production environment.

