How to build an inclusive technology ecosystem: Expert insights





Across the region, more and more organizations are starting up with the mission of diversifying the local tech scene and enabling more people to participate in the region's innovation economy.

According to Danae Mobley, CEO of the STEM nonprofit Coded by Kids and executive director of 1Philadelphia, that goal doesn't just concern today's entrepreneurs. He said this work will impact how cities can achieve digital equity and strengthen career pipelines for young people, and urged decision-makers to think broadly.

Mobley said there may be some hope as they craft a narrative about who belongs in the tech ecosystem and who needs to be there.

At Baltimores UpSurge, we believe ecosystem development is inseparable from principles of equity, said Cory Bailey, whose title at the organization is CEO, or chief ecosystem officer. It's about economic impact and social value, Bailey said.

It's about treating people like people who want to be there Maria Underwood Birmingham Bound

Tracking data about your comprehensive ecosystem is critical, but don't give up if the statistics don't show immediate progress, he said. He shared his mentor's terminology that he always keeps in mind: “relentless gradualism.” In other words, you have to get used to making gradual progress.

Maria Underwood points out that partnerships are key to making this work actually work. As president of Birmingham Bound, she coordinated with a coalition of local businesses to raise funds and worked to avoid duplication of services, she said.

There are also preconceptions to overcome, especially in a small ecosystem like Birmingham, she said. The Alabama city cemented its place on the world stage this year with a South by Southwest home. But initially, many of the attendees at SXSW thought it was run by someone from Birmingham, England. (What happened to your accent? People wanted to know that.)

To help local residents, Underwoods organizations frequently bring in outside resources, such as venture capitalists from other parts of the country, but it's not just about money.

Quality of life is a big factor for founders, she said. Rather than moving somewhere else to start a company, people move to where they want to live and start a company there. It's about how people can integrate into Birmingham, learn to love Birmingham, and treat people who want to be in Birmingham as human beings, Underwood said. Told.

For Charles Mansfield III, community and research manager at InnovatePGH, getting founders to see themselves as an integral part of the community, rather than an outlier, is a key part of building an inclusive ecosystem.

Mansfield pointed out that this is the stakeholder group with the most incentives and resources to make a real impact.

