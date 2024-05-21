Scientists are very concerned about NASA's Mars program





In the lowlands of Mars, rocky craters dotted with tiny holes wind like crumbs from floor to rim. Their clean, cylindrical appearance is clearly unnatural, suggesting it is the work of aliens. For three years, a robot from Earth collected rock and soil samples in a 6-inch-long tube that continued to rattle and crackle across the still Earth. The robot, a rover named Perseverance, placed some of the sample in a sealed tube and deposited it on the Martian surface. The remaining 20 of his pieces remain stored in the belly of the rover so far.

Perseverance will remain on Mars forever, but most of its carefully packaged samples will be brought back to Earth. The Mars Sample Return Mission, known as MSR for short, is one of the most daring efforts in NASA history, with complex and momentous implications. The effort to send additional spacecraft to the Red Planet to retrieve samples is serving as a prelude to bringing future astronauts back from Mars. This will be a test of whether the U.S. can keep up with China's space program, which is expected to return its own Mars samples in the 2030s. The mission could reveal new information about the history of our planetary neighbor and reveal the cosmic wilderness that was our early solar system. Some scientists hope the dusty debris contains tiny fossilized microorganisms that prove life once existed on Mars. We don't know how long these tiny life forms have been dead, but they could be evidence that a second origin has begun right next to us.

That is, if the sample could be brought back to Earth. NASA officials recently announced that the sample return effort is becoming too expensive and alarmingly behind schedule. The latest cost estimates are up to $11 billion, nearly double what experts originally predicted, and samples won't reach homes until 2040, seven years later than expected. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson reiterated in a press conference last month that the current status of the Mars sample return mission is unacceptable, given that the MSR is an internal effort, and NASA's own This is a significant punishment for the institution. Officials are pushing NASA and private space companies for faster and cheaper plans that don't require major technological leaps to bring back samples.

Read: Scientists really, really want a piece of Mars

NASA officials say they remain committed to the return effort, but researchers, including NASA collaborators working on the project, have concerns. The path forward is unclear, Irene Yingst, a geologist at the Planetary Science Institute who will work on the Perseverance mission, told me. Scientists who study Mars are concerned that the mission will be scaled back. Some scientists who don't study Marsand are frustrated because MSR consumes a large amount of her NASA budget. Scientists don't think NASA will give up on the mission completely, but they wonder if this fiasco could prompt China to come and claim the ground tube before NASA can transport the spacecraft home. There are even jokes being made about whether or not there is one. Last year, an independent study ordered by NASA ominously warned that by forgoing the return of Mars samples to other countries, the United States would be abandoning Mars' preeminent role. [President John F. Kennedy] Due to scientific exploration of space.

If the MSR vacuum tube returns, its contents could dramatically change our understanding of Mars. His first NASA rover, which landed on Mars in 1976, carried instruments designed to examine the Martian soil for evidence of small life forms metabolizing, but nothing conclusive. Couldn't find either. Some of the Martian rocks thrown off by an asteroid impact reached Earth as a meteorite. (And scientists have been trying to find evidence of life in these too). However, such debris arrives charred by atmospheric entry, its composition altered and contaminated by the journey. Pure samples are much more appealing.

The MSR will deliver Martian soil directly from an area that scientists believe has promising potential for sealing traces of life from 3.5 billion years ago. The Perseverance rover is exploring a crater called Jezero, a lakeside area that scientists believe was once a lake. There, sedimentary rocks may hold traces of a once-habitable world, or even preserved life itself. The samples may also provide hints about Earth's origin story. Rocks that existed here 4 billion years ago, when the solar system was just starting out, have since been crushed, melted and eroded. But Mars, a world lacking plate tectonics and severe weather, still retains rocks from its formation.

Read: The most hyped planet in the galaxy

The potential for such samples has been a top research priority for planetary scientists for more than a decade. The original plan, devised by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), was correspondingly ambitious, involving several different spacecraft to retrieve the capsule, launch it into Mars orbit, and return it to Earth. Masu. Although astronauts are not involved, Mars scientists liken the mission's choreography to the Apollo program in terms of complexity.

The plan was apparently doomed from the start. An independent review of NASA found that MSR had unrealistic budget and schedule expectations from the start and was “organized under an unwieldy structure with unclear roles, accountabilities, and authorities.” Technically ambitious missions always cost money, and MSR is perhaps one of the most complex NASA has ever undertaken. But the scientists who help NASA set exploration priorities have no control over the resulting program's budget, which is Congressional.

Last summer, some Congressional appropriators briefly threatened to halt the entire MSR effort. In February, JPL laid off more than 500 employees in the face of uncertainty over the funding Congress would allocate to MSR next fiscal year. (Congress has since appropriated some of the money NASA spent on this mission last year.) Thanks to budget concerns, NASA postponed the launch of a telescope to monitor potentially dangerous asteroids near Earth. , put a proposed mission to study Earth on hold. atmosphere and magnetic field.

Some scientists worry that MSR will take resources away from other potential projects searching for life in a place now considered far more promising than Mars. The search for extraterrestrial life in the solar system has long been guided by water. The Red Planet's icy regions looked fascinating in his 1990s, when NASA began a golden age of Mars missions. But in the years since, other objects have become more attractive. Saturn's moon Titan is the only object in the solar system other than Earth that has a body of liquid on its surface, even if that liquid is methane. Jupiter's two moons, Europa and Enceladus, are likely icy worlds with underground oceans. In the latter, cracks in the ice erupted with salt water, suggesting some kind of deep-sea hydrothermal activity on Earth. NASA plans to launch an orbital mission to Europa later this year, and the latest study by planetary scientists recommends that the agency launch another mission to Enceladus. Brooke Nunn, an astrobiologist at the University of Washington, said if she could go anywhere, she'd go to Enceladus.

Read: Mars' soundscapes are strangely beautiful

Some Mars scientists believe Mars is no longer a top candidate. Darby Dyer, a planetary geologist at Mount Holyoke College, has been studying Mars for decades. If there's anyone who's enthusiastic about the returned samples, it's me, and I am, she told me. But she is currently working on NASA's mission to Venus, which could rival Mars as a candidate for extraterrestrial life, and she said she has no intention of prioritizing MSR over her current research. .

MSR is a problem for scientists who support Mars exploration, siphoning funding away from other efforts to study MSR. Katherine Naish, a planetary scientist at Canada's Western University, says there are many aspects of studying planets that don't require analyzing small amounts of rock in a laboratory. He is working on an international mission to map the polar ice sheets of Mars. . NASA discontinued funding from the project in 2022, motivated in part by the cost of MSR. Planetary scientists recommend prioritizing missions that drill deep into Mars' polar ice, far from Perseverance's territory. There, conditions may now be hospitable for small life forms to live there.

NASA is well aware of the all-consuming nature of MSR. As the mission is replanned, officials said they were open to considering a proposal to bring back just 10 sample tubes, a third of the amount originally planned. Lindsay Hayes, a program scientist in NASA's Planetary Science Division, told me that NASA will seek input from the scientific community on which sample tubes to return. She said NASA has a responsibility to use taxpayer funds in the most effective and efficient way possible. But it's also part of our mission to the nation to do things that have never been done before.

Read: Too much of a good thing at NASA

Most planetary scientists are also not satisfied with the potentially scaled-down approach. “You've destroyed science,” said Phil Christensen, a geologist at Arizona State University and co-chair of the community's latest 10-year survey. Because you can't get it,” he told me.

Significant delays to the sample return mission would undermine NASA's grand vision for the future of Mars exploration. By the 2040s, NASA will focus less on the Red Planet's soil and more on sending astronauts there and, above all, getting them back. The mission depends on successfully practicing launches from Mars, which NASA has not yet achieved with her MSR. Instead, NASA is going back to the drawing board, hoping to find a way out of the $11 billion hole. Officials are expected to finish considering the new proposal and make a decision on the mission's future by the fall. Meanwhile, Perseverance is well on its way, excavating the mystical oasis of Jezero Crater, tube by tube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2024/05/mars-sample-return-nasa/678441/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos