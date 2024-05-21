Infinix GT 20 Pro launched in India at Rs 24,999: Check out details on sales, offers, specifications and more





Infinix has launched its latest smartphone GT 20 Pro in India. Priced from Rs 24,999, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, 144Hz display, and 5,000mAh battery. Learn more about pricing, sales details, specifications, and special launch offers.

Price and availability

8GB RAM + 256GB: Rs 24,999 12GB RAM + 256GB: Rs 26,999

The phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart from May 28th. Additionally, buyers using SBI, ICICI and HDFC bank cards will get a discount of Rs 2,000, bringing the starting price down to Rs 22,999. Early buyers will also receive a free game kit including a GT Mech Case, GT Cooling Fan, and GT Finger Sleeve, but this offer is only available for a limited time.

specification

Design: GT 20 Pro features a unique cyber-mech design with a customizable LED interface with 8 color combinations and different lighting effects.

Performance: Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, offering up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. A dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo display chip powers your games with features like high frame rates of 90FPS and SDR to HDR conversion.

Display: This phone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring smooth visuals and responsive touch.

Audio: Equipped with JBL-tuned speakers for an enhanced audio experience.

Battery: 5,000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, ensuring long-time use and quick charging time. Infinix's VC chamber cooling technology helps manage heat dissipation during intensive tasks.

Software: Running on XOS14 based on Android 14, GT 20 Pro promises a clean and bloat-free user experience. Infinix is ​​also working on delivering three years of security patches and major updates for his two Android OSes.

special features

Focus on gaming: Infinix has positioned the GT 20 Pro as a gaming-centric device, highlighted by the inclusion of a cooling fan and other gaming accessories.

LED CUSTOMIZATION: Customizable LED lights add a unique aesthetic that's marketed to gamers and tech enthusiasts.

