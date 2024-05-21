Get Google search results without AI, ads or anything else other than links





While Google was touting its AI search capabilities to the world last week, its search liaison was quietly announcing another groundbreaking change. It's a feature that limits Google's search results to web links only.

Google Search's new AI summaries are one of the biggest changes to the major search engine since its introduction in 1998. Instead of showing the top results, many Google searches now return summaries of what you searched, created by Gemini AI.

Google Search web filters return AI summaries and ad-free links.

Screenshot by Google/CNET

However, not all users are excited about the new AI Overview. This is especially true for users who are searching for links rather than answers to questions. Fortunately, the new “Web” search filter provides just that. Text-based links only. No ads, no AI, no images, no videos.

Even better, you can get link-based results on Google just by searching in your browser's address bar. Learn how to do this in Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, or Microsoft Edge.

What is Google Search Web Filter?

Google's new web filter is similar to its filters for results like news, images, videos, shopping, etc. When the web filter is selected, search results will only return text-based links and will not display ads, AI summaries, or knowledge panels like “Top Stories” or “People Who Ask All the Time.”

The new filters will appear below the search box on Google search results pages, along with filters for news, images, videos, and more. Typically, you have to click on the three-dot “More” menu to see it as an option.

Google Search's web filters are usually located below the search box.[その他のフィルター]will be placed in the menu.

Screenshot by Google/CNET

When you click on a web filter link, you'll see Google search results that consist only of text-based links with no answers, ads, or AI. Below the search query box, “Web” is underlined and highlighted in blue.

Similar to the AI ​​Overview, web filters currently only appear in the Chrome browser if you're logged in to your Google Account, but they appear to appear in other browsers regardless of your login status.

Google's web filter removes snippets and other knowledge panels from your results.

Screenshot by Google/CNET How do I get web filter results for Google Search with address bar search?

Depending on your browser, it's very easy to customize your browser settings to display Google Web Filter results directly in address bar searches. You need to create a custom site search shortcut in your browser and trigger that search option with a keyword, or make it the default for all searches.

The important URL to remember is https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14. “%s” represents the search query, and the “udm=14” tag limits the results to the new web filter.

Here we'll show you how to add the custom site search you need to Google's web filters in four of the most popular web desktop browsers: Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Apple Safari.

google chrome

Open a Google Chrome browser window and click the three-dot menu next to your Google Account profile in the top right corner. Click Settings near the bottom of that menu. You can also access Chrome settings by typing chrome://settings in your browser's address bar.

from the left column[検索エンジン]in the center of your browser window.[検索エンジンとサイト検索の管理]Click. Then scroll down to “Site Search” and click the blue “Add” button.

In the pop-up window that appears, create a name for your new search shortcut and a keyword to trigger it. We chose “Old Google” and “og”. In the last field — “URL with %s instead of query” — enter the URL above: https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14. Then click the blue Add button.

Searching the address bar using “og” + your search term will bring up results using Google's web filters.

If you want this to be your default search option, click the More menu next to New Site Search and click[デフォルトにする]Choose. If you make the new search shortcut your default search, all address bar searches will use the web filter and no longer require keywords.

After you create a site search shortcut for Google's Web Filter, you can make it your default search engine.

Screenshot by Google Chrome/CNET Microsoft Edge

The Windows browser is based on the Chromium codebase, so the steps to add a shortcut for the Google Search web filter are similar to Google Chrome.Click the three-dot menu in the top right corner[設定]Go to[プライバシー、検索、およびサービス]Choose.

Near the bottom of the next screen,[アドレス バーと検索],[検索エンジンの管理]Select . Alternatively, you can type edge://settings/searchEngines in the Edge address bar to go directly to that screen.

[追加]Click the button to create a new site search shortcut. The search engine is the name of the shortcut (I used “Old Google”), the shortcut is the term that triggers a specific site search (I used “og”), and the URL template is the string that triggers Google Search Web. Filter: https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14.

Microsoft Edge's search engine is very similar to Google Chrome.

Screenshot by Microsoft Edge/CNET

To make your new Google URL your default search, return to the address bar and search settings page and click the drop-down menu next to the search engine used in the address bar. When you select a new custom site search, the search in the address bar defaults to the Google Search web filter.

Mozilla Firefox

Firefox works a little differently when setting up search shortcuts. Instead of using search settings, create a new bookmark with a keyword shortcut and use that keyword in the address bar to trigger his web filter results in Google search. Unfortunately, the desktop version of Firefox does not allow you to add new search engines.

From the Firefox Bookmarks dropdown,[ブックマークの管理]Choose. On the next screen, right-click the bookmark folder where you want to place the shortcut,[ブックマークの追加]Choose. (It starts from the address bar, so it doesn't matter where your bookmarks are.)

In the next pop-up window, enter a name (such as “Old Google”), a URL https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14, and a keyword (such as “og”). ) Save your search filter as a bookmark.[保存]When you click the button, Google Web Filter results will appear as you enter your keywords before searching in the address bar.

To search Google's web filters in Mozilla Firefox, you must use bookmarks that contain keyword shortcuts.

Mozilla Firefox/Screenshot: CNETApple Safari

Safari does not enable custom site shortcuts by default. In fact, the only way I was able to add Google Web Filter search was by installing Smart Keyword Search, a free Safari extension that enables shortcuts for site searches.

After installing Smart Keyword Search, the first thing you need to do is enable it to tailor your Google search results.[設定]at the top of the window.[拡張機能]Click[スマート キーワード検索]Select[Web サイトの編集]Click the button. On the next page, click the drop-down menu next to google.com and click[許可]Choose.

You must give the Smart Keyword Search extension permission to adjust your Google search.

Screenshot via Safari/CNET

Next, close the settings window and click the Smart Keyword Search icon that appears next to the Safari address bar. A pop-up window will appear containing various “rules” that the extension uses to modify your search.[作成]Click the button to start a new rule and enter a name for your web filter search shortcut (such as “Old Google”), a prefix (such as “og”), and a familiar URL.

Safari's Smart Keyword Search extension uses a slightly different syntax.

Screenshot via Safari/CNET

Smart Keyword Search uses the variable “{search}” instead of “%s” to indicate the search query, so you must enter a slightly different URL: https://google.com/search?q ={search} &utm=14. Please press the “Send” button. If you type “og” (or a prefix of your choice) before performing a search in the address bar, you'll receive results limited by Google's web filter.

How to limit Google web search to “verbatim” results

You can further customize your searches on Google so that the search engine only returns results based on the exact term you use, rather than synonyms or related terms. The “Verbatim” option was introduced in 2011 and is typically accessed through the “Tools” link in most Google searches.

To add a “verbatim” restriction to your web filter shortcut, add the attribute “&tbs=li:1” to the end of your custom search URL: https://www.google.com/search?q=% s&udm=14&tbs=li:1

Searches conducted using that new URL will now return only text-based web links for the exact search query.

Learn more about how to use Google's Circle Search feature on iPhone and 5 Google Assistant settings you need to change right now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/get-google-search-results-without-ai-ads-or-anything-but-links/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos