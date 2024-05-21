Sustainable Development Goals through Innovation – Industry News





– Written by Rakesh Aerasu

Most experts seem to agree that the two main drivers of sustainable development and social change in today's world are technology and innovation. In fact, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the United Nations in 2015 call on countries to eradicate poverty, protect the planet, and ensure peace and prosperity by 2030. Significant social and environmental challenges are increasing the impetus for organizations to engage in sustainable practices.

The organization therefore not only cleans up its activities to reduce carbon dioxide and other harmful emissions, but also helps the country achieve its ambitious decarbonization goals, such as achieving net zero by 2070. expected to play an important role. In fact, the world's top technology leaders, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple, are also adjusting their business strategies to focus on sustainability goals.

Their combination of technological prowess and global influence focuses on adopting circular economy principles and providing solutions to real-world problems, thereby creating a sustainable and inclusive future. It highlights the tech giant's commitment to contributing. A future defined by the use of artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and robotics will revolutionize and advance the idea of ​​sustainable agricultural practices, prevent the loss of biodiversity, including mangrove forests, and increase renewable energy sources. It will advance the idea of ​​alternative energy sources.

The increasing adoption of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards in global impact investing through technology and corporations reflects the corporate sector's growing interest in sustainable practices. In fact, his global ESG assets are projected to exceed $53 trillion by 2025, representing more than a third of his estimated total assets under management of $140.5 trillion. India is characterized by a diverse demographic, large population, and landscape dotted with people of different origins. Socioeconomic conditions provide ideal opportunities for social innovation. Technology, especially those perfected by technology companies, has the potential to be a transformative force in addressing some of the challenges facing this country, including poverty, inequality, environmental degradation, and limited access to health care and education. is hidden. Indian companies can get a head start. We are moving in this direction by incorporating sustainability into our business models and investing in social innovation. This includes not only adopting environmentally friendly practices, but also leveraging technology to address broader social issues at the same time.

The need to embrace sustainability Economic growth and competitive advantage: Embracing sustainable practices has many benefits. Early adopters will benefit from improved operational efficiency, significant cost savings and new market opportunities. Additionally, most of the world's investors are focusing on sustainable investment methods, which improves their financing opportunities.

Regulatory compliance and risk management: Being proactive about sustainable practices positions companies as adherents to environmental regulations and reduces potential risks associated with environmental degradation. Today, environmental risks are considered the biggest risk to businesses, according to regulators.

Reputation and customer engagement: Demonstrating your commitment to sustainability can enhance your brand's reputation and social image, and build stronger relationships with environmentally conscious consumers.

Employee satisfaction and talent attraction: Companies that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility are more attractive to potential employees, especially younger generations, and have more engaged and motivated employees. Develop. Such collective efforts by companies can further strengthen India's trajectory towards sustainability and set the stage for a future where responsible business practices and environmental stewardship are paramount.

A path for Indian technology companies to drive social innovation Sustainability can only be achieved through shared responsibility. The key to achieving these goals and ensuring long-term success is to partner with other like-minded organizations, collaborate with the government and his ESG agencies, and continually dialogue with communities and the public. That's it. As sustainability takes off, it will become increasingly important to involve local communities in a company's growth story. Understanding the challenges and developing important solutions requires collaboration with governments, non-governmental organizations involved in sustainable activities, and local communities. We provide funding, support and guidance to startups focused on sustainable solutions.

Embedding sustainability into core business practices: We need to move from traditional supply chains to more sustainable supply chains, energy-efficient operations, and adopt responsible waste management.

Consumer education and advocacy: Use various platforms to raise awareness, promote sustainable practices, and empower consumers to make informed choices. Government initiatives like Digital India are harnessing the power of technology to strengthen governance and service delivery, with major impacts in education, healthcare, and financial inclusion. For example, the Aadhaar project has revolutionized service delivery, ensuring better targeting and reduced leakage in the subsidy system.

The importance of technology in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals cannot be overstated. In India, where the potential for social impact is enormous, technology companies and businesses have a unique opportunity and responsibility to drive this change towards a more sustainable future. By embracing sustainability and investing in social innovation, we can not only contribute to the global challenge of green practices, but also create more resilient and inclusive societies.

(Rakesh Aerath is President of CGI Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Unauthorized reproduction of this content is prohibited).

