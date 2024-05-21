Google pays damages to US government as it tries to avoid jury trial in antitrust case





Google has preemptively paid damages to the U.S. government in hopes of avoiding a jury trial in the Department of Justice's (DOJ) high-profile antitrust case involving the tech giant's digital advertising business.

Google disclosed the payments in a court filing last week, but did not specify the amount. Google has argued that the lack of a claim for monetary damages should eliminate the need for a jury trial, suggesting the case could be decided directly by a judge, Reuters reported. .

Last year, the Justice Department, backed by the state of Virginia and others, filed a lawsuit accusing Google of monopolistic behavior in digital advertising. The government claims Google's actions are anti-competitive and wants the company to sell its advertising manager suite. Google has consistently denied these allegations.

Related article: Google asks judge, not jury, to decide antitrust lawsuit

Google criticized the Justice Department's approach in a statement, claiming that the agency “fabricated a last-minute damages claim to ensure a jury trial.” The company argues that the payments cover alleged overcharging for online advertising, and therefore the need for a jury trial is invalidated regardless of whether the government accepts the payments.

The Justice Department has not yet commented on Google's application or said whether it will accept the payment. The case is scheduled to be heard at a hearing scheduled for June 21 in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. The trial, originally scheduled to take place in front of a jury, is scheduled to begin in September.

Legal experts are divided on the effectiveness of Google's strategy. Mark Lemley of Stanford Law School expressed skepticism, suggesting a jury could award more damages than Google's upfront payments. “Antitrust cases go to juries on a regular basis, and I think this shows that Google is concerned about what the jury will do,” Lemley said.

Conversely, Herbert Hovenkamp of the University of Pennsylvania School of Law praised Google's move as “smart” in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He stressed that juries are often ill-equipped to handle technical cases and lack the authority to mandate corporate break-ups.

In a 2016 case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that an offer of complete relief does not invalidate class action claims. However, Google claims that the situation is different because it provided an actual check rather than just an offer.

Source: Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/cpi-posts/google-pays-damages-to-us-government-in-attempt-to-avoid-jury-trial-in-antitrust-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos