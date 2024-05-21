5 ways to plan your life sciences event for the technology-driven era





As in-person meetings resume, life science events are more important than ever. Here's how event planners can adapt to rapid industry change, take advantage of accelerating technological innovation, and support professionals tackling the biggest health challenges of our time.

PHL Life Sciences, a division of the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau

This sponsored content was created in collaboration with our Skift partners.

The global pandemic may have focused attention on the life sciences industry, but it has also closed off important avenues for innovation. Conferences exist to address today's biggest problems through face-to-face collaboration. Now that in-person meetings are back in full swing, events dedicated to bringing together, inspiring and supporting the experts who keep us all healthy are more important than ever.

To support industry efforts to solve today's challenges and prevent tomorrow's problems, life science events must meet a wide range of requirements. From adhering to health and safety standards for medical professionals to implementing digital innovations, planners do their jobs well. Additionally, there is more pressure than ever to build connections between life sciences and other sectors such as education, technology and venture capital.

Skift Meetings partnered with PHL Life Sciences, a division of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, to produce this report, “Five Trends in Life Sciences Conventions, Meetings, and Events.” Here are the top ways planners can implement today's most important trends in life science gatherings for the moment.

1. Access deep expertise and robust support

Today's life science event planners are tasked not only with attracting attendees, but also with building trust that makes them feel worth attending. Working with a Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) or Destination Management Organization (DMO) gives you instant access to locally respected and world-renowned life sciences experts. He founded the PHL Life Sciences Division in 2006 to enable the Philadelphia CVB to provide event organizers with a robust local network.

2. Leverage today's meetings to inspire tomorrow's breakthroughs

Taking a new step forward in life sciences requires financial investment and support, but it also depends on the next generation of student and start-up talent. Knowing that today's youth will be tomorrow's leaders, event planners must look for partners who maintain deep connections with both ends of the spectrum. PHL Life Sciences fosters active relationships with more than 100 local universities and regularly connects planners with the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, investors, incubators, and professional societies.

3. Power innovation with cutting-edge technology

Technological innovation is driving every industry forward, and tools such as artificial intelligence and data analytics are especially important in life sciences. Event planners need to look for partners who can bring that innovation to the boardroom and convention floor. Philadelphia, also known as Sericon Valley, is already home to many world-first treatments thanks to a wealth of local talent and investors who support their research.

4. Choose a venue designed to support life science research

Location is an especially important consideration for life science conferences, as they often require access to highly specialized facilities and specialized resources. Proximity to labs and research space, partnerships with local innovation districts and hospital networks, world-class health and safety protocols, and a commitment to progressive sustainability make life science event planners' decisions It should guide you from beginning to end. The Pennsylvania Convention Center, located in the heart of Philadelphia, ticks all these boxes.

5. Consider a city's broader appeal as a destination

Life science event planners must never forget the destination's broad appeal to travelers. As leisure travel, which blends business and leisure into one trip, has become commonplace, planners need to help participants experience and enjoy the cities they visit for work. For example, Philadelphia is known as a walkable city with a busy international airport. Additionally, Philadelphia is rich in cultural and historical activities, including acclaimed museums that trace the history of the life sciences and medical professions.

This guide covers:

A breakdown of effective life science event planning starting in two years Ideas for cultivating a pipeline of life science students and startup talent How to link research and lab activities to funding and investment Innovation in life science events Examples of how to incorporate transforming cities into ideal locations for leisure travel The top considerations for planning successful life science events today

This content was co-created by PHL Life Sciences, a division of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, and SkiftX, a Skifts-branded content studio.

