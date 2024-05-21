Plum impacts health insurance with innovative features





Meet Abhishek Poddar and Saurabh Arora, Plum's innovative founders. Since 2019, the company's fintech solutions have impacted the employee health insurance sector, benefiting more than 500,000 people.

Always innovating, Poddar and Arora have expanded Plum's reach with pioneering features such as comprehensive dental plans, maternity benefits, and chronic disease management programs. Through our collaborations with leading healthcare providers and the Wellness platform, we are democratizing access to quality healthcare.

These achievements have not gone unnoticed. Poddar and Arora have received consistent accolades and are known as pioneers in the fintech ecosystem. Their unquenchable passion for healthcare equity and innovation continues to keep Plum at the forefront of the field.

Looking to the future, the duo is keen to reach a wider audience and tap into untapped segments of the Indian market. Their strategy relies on the potential of integrated technology health solutions and continued investment in strong research and development capabilities.

Poddar, who previously worked at Google, brings a powerhouse of innovation to Plum. Arora has a comprehensive background in computer science and strengthens the company's technical facilities.

Plum's revolutionary impact on health insurance

Combining both approaches has significantly improved Plum's performance.

Plum operates on a B2B2C model and has partnered with leading insurance companies like ICICI Lombard. The company aims to redefine traditional insurance settings and focuses on businesses seeking advanced technology solutions for their insurance systems.

Plum proudly serves a diverse client base of over 4,000 companies across India, processing approximately 70,000 claims and growing revenues seven-fold.

Mr. Poddar emphasizes the importance of sustainable growth. Each sale contributes to the company's variable costs and funds continuous improvement of the production process. A portion of each sale is also reinvested in research and development, keeping the company at the forefront of technology advancements.

More than half of Plum's billing process is now technology-driven, a strategic move that delivers significant savings to users. Plum believes that expanding its network of partner organizations will increase the benefits for its users.

Plum is poised to reshape the employee health benefits insurance landscape by leveraging cutting-edge technology solutions. They offer scalable and attractive plans to ensure comprehensive care, further establishing Plum as an industry pioneer.

