Azure AI Studio now generally available with new models big and small — Visual Studio Magazine

Azure AI Studio now generally available with new models big and small

Azure AI Studio went from preview on day 1 of the Microsoft Build 2024 developer conference and is now generally available.

Azure AI Studio serves as an IDE-like, cloud-based platform for developing and deploying generative AI applications. It is part of Microsoft's overall CoPilot AI Assistant initiative and is described as a pro-code environment for customizing and configuring generative AI applications with Azure-grade security, privacy, and compliance. .

[Click on image for larger view.] Azure AI Studio (Source: Microsoft).

The platform offers a combination of visual and code-first tools, as well as pre-built quickstart templates to streamline and accelerate the creation of Copilot using a range of Azure AI services and tools, including Azure OpenAI Service and Azure AI Search.

Developers can work with a set of AI services and models for a variety of use cases, including language, voice, and content safety. At the heart of the platform is an extensive model catalog that provides access to over 1,600 models from providers such as Meta, Mistral, Microsoft, and OpenAI. This is highlighted by the addition of a new Small Language Model (SLM) to the open Microsoft's Phi3 family. model as opposed to the more common proprietary approach.

[Click on image for larger view.] Phi-3-Mini description (Source: Microsoft).

“We are introducing Phi-3-vision, a multimodal model that integrates language and vision capabilities. You can try Phi-3-vision today,” Microsoft said in a post today (May 21). ” he said.

[Click on image for larger view.] Model Catalog (Source: Microsoft).

The model catalog also includes OpenAI's latest/greatest model, GPT-4o (the “o” stands for omni). It debuted last week and was immediately available in Azure Playground. It also features OpenAI's GPT 4 Turbo with Vision, which combines linguistic and visual capabilities.

Azure AI Studio also includes model benchmarks to compare model performance across various industry standard datasets, using metrics such as accuracy, consistency, fluency, and GPT similarity. Offers. Users can view benchmark results in dashboard graphs and list format, allowing them to compare models side by side.

In addition to the Model Catalog, there is also a Prompt Catalog, where developers can hone their “prompt engineering” skills by viewing sample prompts for common use cases. The catalog says, “Select a sample prompt to see how it works or as a starting point for your project.” [link requires Azure account]. “We then customize it for our scenario and evaluate its performance before integrating it into our app.”

Here again, the aforementioned playgrounds come in handy.

“Experiment with prompts in the playground,” Microsoft said in a May 21 post announcing the general availability of Azure AI Studio. “Developers have a set of dev-light playgrounds within AI Studio, including areas such as chatbots, assistants, image generation, and text completion. This flexible sandbox allows developers to create a variety of models. model — developers can also safely use their own datasets to experiment with safety system messages.

Other features include:

Data retrieval with Azure AI Search: Azure AI Search is now seamlessly integrated within Azure AI Studio for retrieval augmented generation (RAG) use cases, enabling developers to employ data retrieval techniques to securely Now you can respond based on unique information. Fine-tuning: For generative AI applications, developers can use her RAG for tasks that require external knowledge, and use fine-tuning for tasks that involve specific labeled data. Fine-tuning customizes a pre-trained model for a narrow range of specialized tasks. Azure AI Studio allows users to fine-tune models such as Babbage, Davinci, GPT-35-Turbo, GPT-4, in addition to his Llama 3 and Phi-3 families. Agent-based orchestration: Developers leverage tools like Azure OpenAI Service Assistants APIs, function-based apps, and the AutoGen framework to create sophisticated applications to tackle complex, open-ended problems. Microsoft says it is increasingly using LLM and SLM to This change presents new challenges due to the agent-based nature of orchestration. Tracing and debugging: Microsoft says tracing is essential for understanding complex CoPilot workflows where asynchronous operations and streaming data make traditional IDE breakpoints inadequate. Azure AI Studio's tracing feature, accessible through the Prompt Flow SDK, helps with debugging by tracking delays, LLM errors, token usage, function calls, and dependency issues. Developers can use local playgrounds for comprehensive unit testing, logging traces to Azure AI Studio or a local repository, starting services from the command line, or automatically starting services by starting a trace.

Microsoft also detailed its evaluation process, which includes manual and automated evaluation to assess the accuracy, quality, and safety of the generated output. Manual evaluation helps track progress on targeted priorities, while automated evaluation measures quality and safety at scale, the company said. Azure AI Studio helps address a common blocker for customers: lack of high-quality adversarial test data, by automatically generating adversarial inputs and role-playing attacks to create test datasets for evaluation.

“To create a reliable, truly innovative, customized, production-ready CoPilot that supports advanced use cases, combine multiple interoperable APIs with models, prompts, and underlying data. , need to be fine-tuned, tested, and deployed at scale,” Microsoft summarizes. . “To accomplish this, developers need the right tools.”

The three-day in-person (Seattle) and online Microsoft Build 2024 developer conference will run through May 23.

